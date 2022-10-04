Yllan Laloum Offers Private Chef Service to Families and Businesses in the Tri-State Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York's leading chef, Yllan Laloum, now offers the best private chef services, serving delicious and Michelin-star quality food and drinks to clients in the Tristate area.
Yllan Laloum, one of the leading chefs in New York, now offers private chef services, serving clients in the Tri-state area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island. People in these locations looking to offer Michelin-star quality meals to their special guests and enhance their experience can opt for Yllan Laloum's private chef service.
Families hosting small gatherings or parties can benefit significantly from hiring Yllan Laloum. Laloum's private chef service allows guests to enjoy a fully custom menu with seasonal ingredients sourced from some of the best local purveyors in New York. Hosts get the chance to relax and spend time with the attendees while the chef and his staff take care of every detail, from customizing the menu and accommodating dietary needs to pairing wines and taking care of all the clean-up. Event planners and families looking for experienced private chef services can contact Yllan Laloum and choose his service.
Chef Yllan (Elan) Laloum is a classically trained Parisian private chef residing in New York. Yllan completed his graduation from Ferrandi, Europe's leading culinary institute, with a Certificate of Professional Aptitude (CAP). He also collaborated and trained with Michelin-starred culinary authorities and celebrity chefs; Daniel Boulud, Eric kayser, Emeril Lagasse, and Didier Oudil, to name a few. Before working as a private chef in New York, Chef Yllan worked with various well-known kitchens in Paris and others. His skills and experience are seen in the dishes and drinks served and excellent service to his clients as a private chef.
In New York and areas around it, Laloum serves as a private chef for corporate events, family gatherings, and dinners and caters to small intimate weddings. People looking to get married in the Tri-state region or for event catering In NY can hire Yllan Lalloum for excellent food and drinks.
"As a leading private chef service in New York, we stay committed to providing delectable meals and the best customer service to our clients. With over 20 years of experience in the kitchen, I am more than prepared to handle the logistics required to help clients have a stress-free party or event with an over-the-top culinary adventure," Chef Yllan Laloum stated.
About Private ChefNY: Private Chef NY is a New York-based service offering private chef services. The company is run by one of New York's leading chefs, Chef Yllan Laloum. The company prides itself on providing delicious and Michelin-star quality meals. It caters to people in the Tri-state area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island.
Private Chef NY- Chef Yllan Laloum
+1 917-293-0407
Laloum.Yllan@gmail.com
