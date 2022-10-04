Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,428 in the last 365 days.

How Technical Due Diligence (TDD) reduces risk and increases returns

“With our newly opened office in Singapore, we are enhancing our existing presence in Asia. We are excited to come closer to our customers in the region, drawing on our global success record, we bring a winning combination of German-quality and local exp

Stephan Degenhart, MD APAC

Drees & Sommer has released a special report on risk mitigation for investors and property developers looking to secure and maximise returns.

By engaging our expert teams before making any commitment, companies can mitigate risk, secure returns despite market uncertainties, and truly future-proof their assets!”
— Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer

SINGAPORE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drees & Sommer has released a report titled 'Technical Due Diligence – the key to reducing risk and increasing returns' that describes the potential economic consequences faced by businesses that fail to engage technical consultants ahead of real estate investments.

The inspections and evaluations undertaken during Technical Due Diligence expose any hidden structural conditions, unauthorised building works, and non-conformance to building codes and provide investors with increased certainty regarding the genuine value of an asset. In addition, TDD provides investors with detailed information on the technical functionality and performance of a building before making any commitments.

Technical Due Diligence presents opportunities for increased returns that exceed the normal scope of the anticipated return on investment, which often only considers rental yield, occupancy and location. Technical Due Diligence, when performed by qualified engineering consultants, drives strategies to optimise returns through structural assessments that analyse the property's systems and installations and identify immediate measures required to reduce operating costs.

The report outlines Drees & Sommer's step-by-step approach and showcases a 360-degree process which, in addition to technical inspection of building installations, also covers sustainability and digital assessment. The holistic approach results in a detailed report with comprehensive analytics that allows investors to future-proof their assets and portfolios. The company leverages over 50 years of engineering excellence and real estate, design, and operations expertise to deliver exceptional technical assessments quickly and efficiently.

Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner of Drees and Sommer and Managing Director Asia Pacific, comments on the report: "The comprehensive analysis report (Technical Due Diligence) is the product of a 360-degree approach that combines the expertise and experience of engineering and design professionals working together, using proprietary methods and processes that make this service offering so valuable to our clients."

Sophia Silferkrok
Drees & Sommer
+65 8339 0020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

The Blue Way, by Drees & Sommer. A film with a difference

You just read:

How Technical Due Diligence (TDD) reduces risk and increases returns

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.