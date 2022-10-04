How Technical Due Diligence (TDD) reduces risk and increases returns

Stephan Degenhart, MD APAC

Drees & Sommer has released a special report on risk mitigation for investors and property developers looking to secure and maximise returns.

By engaging our expert teams before making any commitment, companies can mitigate risk, secure returns despite market uncertainties, and truly future-proof their assets!” — Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer

SINGAPORE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drees & Sommer has released a report titled 'Technical Due Diligence – the key to reducing risk and increasing returns' that describes the potential economic consequences faced by businesses that fail to engage technical consultants ahead of real estate investments.

The inspections and evaluations undertaken during Technical Due Diligence expose any hidden structural conditions, unauthorised building works, and non-conformance to building codes and provide investors with increased certainty regarding the genuine value of an asset. In addition, TDD provides investors with detailed information on the technical functionality and performance of a building before making any commitments.

Technical Due Diligence presents opportunities for increased returns that exceed the normal scope of the anticipated return on investment, which often only considers rental yield, occupancy and location. Technical Due Diligence, when performed by qualified engineering consultants, drives strategies to optimise returns through structural assessments that analyse the property's systems and installations and identify immediate measures required to reduce operating costs.

The report outlines Drees & Sommer's step-by-step approach and showcases a 360-degree process which, in addition to technical inspection of building installations, also covers sustainability and digital assessment. The holistic approach results in a detailed report with comprehensive analytics that allows investors to future-proof their assets and portfolios. The company leverages over 50 years of engineering excellence and real estate, design, and operations expertise to deliver exceptional technical assessments quickly and efficiently.

Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner of Drees and Sommer and Managing Director Asia Pacific, comments on the report: "The comprehensive analysis report (Technical Due Diligence) is the product of a 360-degree approach that combines the expertise and experience of engineering and design professionals working together, using proprietary methods and processes that make this service offering so valuable to our clients."

