Miller Mortgage's First Time Home Buying Program Set To Help Many First-Time Home Buyers
The Peabody-based mortgage firm's revamped first-time home buying program is set to assist many in purchasing their dream home.PEABODY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Mortgage, a leading mortgage company, based in Peabody, has recently updated its first-time home buying program that aims to help a large number of first-time homebuyers to purchase their dream home with easy and affordable mortgage loans, even with poor credit. The new Miller Mortgage's First Time Home Buying Program provides lower interest rates than traditional mortgages. It offers flexibility on payment schedules and full first-time home buying assistance.
The program offered by Miller Mortgage is a flexible program that allows homebuyers to buy a home with zero or low down payment mortgages. This means they don't need to put any money down on the mortgage. The program also offers lower interest rates and better terms than pre-existing schemes. The program is set to enable borrowers with poor credit or no credit history to qualify for a loan with long loan terms (up to 30 years).
The program provides something extra unique, too, by providing an option for non-occupant co-borrowers who might want some help paying off the house—Miller Mortgage has that covered too! Finally, construction loans are also available in certain areas where homes need fixing up before they're ready for occupancy; these types of loans come with a variety of other perks, including no PMI mortgages up to 97% LTVs all around!
One of the company's representatives talked about the program and said, "Miller Mortgage's first-time home buyer program provides various benefits to first-time buyers looking for an affordable loan to buy their dream home. With this program, we help them with all the information they need about different loan options and provide them with free pre-qualification on all the first-time buyer programs they are eligible for. In addition, we offer our clients a chance to save money on interest rates by offering them discounts or rebates depending on which product they choose from an array of available products, including fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs), jumbo loans, and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs)."
They also added, "We are here to provide different kinds of mortgages to people with all financial standings. Our focus is always on helping our clients obtain better rates, and we offer a personalized service to all our customers."
Miller Mortgage is one of the best mortgage companies in Peabody. They have been providing services to the residents of Peabody and the surrounding area for a long time, showing that they know what their customers want and need. They offer a variety of mortgages for all types of borrowers. Their services include home mortgages, refinance loans, FHA loans & VA loans, to name a few.
About Miller Mortgage: Miller Mortgage LLC is a leading mortgage provider in Peabody, and it is an institution that helps people of all types to access loans and helps finance their dream houses.
Media Contact
Miller Mortgage, LLC
+1 877-538-7967
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other