Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to women’s health complaints, many doctors fail to listen to patients or get to the root cause of their problems. They are not always able to help women separate myth from reality and come to grips with what is going on inside them. So, their problems with perimenopause, menopause and even menstruation are shrouded in wonder and disinformation. There is one doctor, however, who cares deeply. She is a top-ranked OB/GYN with nearly 35 years of practice experience, and she not only looks at the hormone connection to women’s health concerns but has made it her mission to raise awareness of it! That Doctor is Victoria J Mondloch.

As the cover of her second book, Full Bloom says, we must all learn “The Ground-Breaking Truth about Your Hormones & Health.” This remarkable doctor has returned to Close Up Radio this fall to discuss her theories, case studies, and research into health and wellness solutions that can keep us more balanced, effective, healthy and youthful. In the coming weeks she will be focusing on Chapter 2 of that book, which is headed To Tell You the Truth. It is a section that helps women debunk the myths about how their bodies change in their 40s,50s,60s and later on. Often the things women are told about menopause, from the idea that it is a sudden thing, and the ways to balance their hormones (such as taking birth control pills) are not true, nor the best solution to their problems.

Dr. Mondloch treats women (and several male patients) in a way that makes them partners and allies. She empowers patients and they work together on diagnoses, care, and treatment. Together, they explore, the best steps to take towards optimal health. Often the key is hormone balancing, something the doctor herself learned when she had skin and auto-immune symptoms during her peri-menopausal onset. Since balancing, she looks much younger and is more vital than her true age, and she has never sweated or suffered menopausal grief. The doctor wants to help other people take the same journey, so they can be highly functional, valued, and comfortable at every stage of their perimenopausal and menopausal transitions.

Patients applaud Dr. Mondloch, or Doctor Vicki as most call her, for listening, testing, and looking more deeply into their multiple health issues. Beyond recognition from patients, Dr. Mondloch has received professional accolades too. She was 4-star rated by US News and World Reports and named Best in Medicine by the American Health Council, each honor for her for her achievements in the Women’s Health specialty.

Dr. Mondloch is going to divulge truths found in Full Bloom (oriented to women in their 30’s and older), and her first book Blossoming (which centers on the pubescent years to age 30). She will also discuss a youtube channel she launched called Hey Doc, What’s Up? and information women can find there. Along the way, she will reveal experiences with her own health and the increasing focus on alternative treatments that led Dr. Vicki to separate from a successful group practice and establish one of her own—one dedicated more to patient preferences and understanding than surgeries or high profits. She will uncover the mysteries and discuss novel therapies certain to ignite your thinking and personal wellness journey.

Close Up Radio Will feature Dr. Victoria J Mondloch in a series of interviews with Jim Masters on Mondays -- October 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th, each at 12:00 noon (EDT)

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about the doctor and her work visit: www.victoriajmondlochmd.com