Miller Mortgage, LLC, to Help First Time Homebuyers With Low-Interest Home Purchase Loans
EINPresswire.com/ -- The mortgage company secures the lowest mortgage interest rate from its lending partners for first time homebuyers, and provides assistance through the entire borrowing process.
Miller Mortgage, LLC, a reputed commercial real estate mortgage broker, has announced to to help first time homebuyers by offering home purchase loans that are designed with the best interest of borrowers, formulated to have favorable terms. The company seeks out funds from multiple different banks and mortgage brokers at high volumes, enabling it to procure very low mortgage rates and flexible programs, such as those it currently offers to first time homebuyers. It also makes the loans available to all types of borrowers, even those with past and current credit issues.
Miller Mortgage offers both fixed and variable rate loan options with terms up to 30 years. It provides these options in order to help homebuyers according to their financial situation and specific needs. A fixed interest loan doesn't change for the life of the loan, providing stability to the homebuyer. An adjustable rate loan, on the other hand, sacrifices some of its stability for the ability of the loan to adjust with prevailing rates, which enables the borrower to potentially pay less interest amount in the long term.
Most of the home purchase loans have zero down payment requirement which makes burrowing them manageable even for people with financial difficulties. For certain loans where down payment may be required, Miller Mortgage allows down payment assistance programs that provide support to homebuyers who need financial assistance. These assistance are generally administered by local or state housing agencies, non-profits, and private-sector lenders. It also allows a down payment gift of 3.5% from relatives of a borrower.
Miller Mortgage allows assistance from a non-occupant co-borrower for borrowers who wish to use support from a family member. Additionally for loans with 97% loan-to-value, borrowers are not required to have private mortgage insurance (PMI).
During the announcement, the company’s CEO said. “As an independent commercial mortgage broker, we work for the borrower. Unlike traditional mortgage brokers who can only offer their own products, we seek out funds from many different banks and mortgage brokers. This allows us to serve all types of borrowers, even those with past and current credit issues. We continue to add more banks to our portfolio in order to procure a growing list of options. It all adds up to more flexibility and lower mortgage interest rates for you.”
About Miller Mortgage, LLC: Miller Mortgage, LLC is a licensed mortgage broker in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company provides excellent customer service to client homebuyers arranging everything they need to close their home including mortgage, realtor, attorney, insurance, appraiser, and other key personnels.
