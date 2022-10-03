Toynk.com Announces New York Comic-Con 2022 Line-Up of Exclusives, Market Debuts, and More
Toynk.com announces its New York Comic-Con Line-Up from top brands including Marvel, Star Wars, and Garbage Pail Kids.GILBERTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toynk.com is overjoyed to announce its exciting Line-Up for New York Comic-Con taking place at the Javits Center in New York City October 6th-9th, 2022. Visit Toynk at booth #3106 for an exclusive enamel pin, two market debut Star Wars Geeki Tikis, a Garbage Pail Kids Scavenger Hunt, and so much more.
Toynk Exclusive Enamel Pin- Marvel Studios ‘I am Groot’ Good Hair Day Pin
Get into the groove with Guardian of the Galaxy Groot, who is having a "Good Hair Day" in this soft enamel pin design. Groot is branching out with a new look featuring a leafy hairdo and impressive bushy mustache.
The adorable hero is detailed here based on his appearance in the new Disney+ animated series, I am Groot, pruned down to size so that he can be pinned onto any outfit as a precious accessory and companion. This Toynk Exclusive pin is a limited edition of 1,000.
Star Wars Geeki Tikis Market Debuts
Fun tiki styling and the Star Wars saga collide! Beeline Creative presents two new Geeki Tiki mugs. Geeki Tikis is the only line of drinkware that combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.
Power Droid Geeki Tiki BLC-44699-C
The Gonk Power Droid Geeki Tiki mug is made of high-quality ceramic and holds 24 ounces. The iconic rectangular droid features a modern blue design, a bright yellow interior, and delicate screen details.
Mythosaurus Geeki Tiki BLC-15273-C
This Geeki Tiki brings legend to life, The 18-ounce blue/gray ceramic mug is designed to resemble the Mythosaur Skull emblem seen on Boba Fett’s Armor. The tusked beast is brought to life with intricate wood-like grain and carving marks.
Garbage Pail Kids - Mis-Fortune Awaits!
Visit Toynk and Geeki Tiki at Booth #3106 for limited-edition Garbage Pail Kids puzzle cards, a scavenger hunt, and a chance to have your Mis-Fortune read.
From Topps (booth # 2819) comes the ‘Global Debut of the Adam Bomb ‘Mis-Fortune-Telling Machine.’’ It was built by the same company that created the famous ‘Zoltar’ machine as seen in the 1988 hit movie BIG. This first-of-its-kind unit features an animatronic 3-D Adam Bomb character, with lights, sound effects, a voice track, and pulsating mushroom cloud. Players will receive a special GPK ‘Mis-Fortune’ Card upon completion of each turn. Credit card payments are accepted.
Garbage Pail Kids Puzzle Scavenger Hunt
Topps announced a special opportunity for Garbage Pail Kids fans to collect nine unique GPK puzzle cards during the convention. Now revealed for the first time, the newly-created, newspaper tabloid-inspired art, will provide collectors with a blueprint for their ‘hunt.’
When completed, the puzzle reveals a New York City-centric visual montage created by GPK artist Chris Meeks. Meeks’ inking talents were recently showcased in Camp Daze, the third book in the GPK middle-school series by noted author R. L. Stine. Meeks is also a member of the creative team behind Garbage Pail Kids: Origins, the groundbreaking new comics series from Dynamite Entertainment. (Issue #1 on sale October 5.)
Trading cards will be distributed at designated locations throughout the Javits Center exhibition hall. These locations include two separate places within the Topps booth as well as participating GPK licensing partners and select retailers including Toynk and Geeki Tiki (Booth #3106). The nine different cards are available free -- while supplies last.
“The resounding success of the GPK puzzle card giveaway we hosted at the San Diego Comic-Con made the upcoming NYCC effort a no-brainer,” says Ira Friedman, head of GPK Licensing for Topps. Fans of all ages are going to have a blast chasing all nine NYCC cards, completing their puzzles, and connecting with new and long-time Garbage Pail Kids community members,“ notes Friedman.
Toynk will carry the 5th card in the puzzle series, the art is a mash-up image of the character Starin’ Darren and the Naked Cowboy, a legendary NYC street performer.
Don’t miss out on all the fun, make sure to stop by Booth #3106 to get the most out of your NYCC experience!
