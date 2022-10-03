SCRYPT Digital partners with Enclave Markets to offer off-chain block trading to institutions
The integration with Enclave Markets’ Enclave Cross enables SCRYPT Digital to offer off-chain block trading to its institutional client base.ZUG, SWITZERLAND , October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access to digital assets for institutions, has announced its partnership with crypto marketplace, Enclave Markets.
The integration with Enclave Markets’ Enclave Cross enables SCRYPT Digital to offer off-chain block trading to its institutional client base. Once the traders move their assets off-chain, Enclave’s technology matches traders with interested counterparties without revealing wallet addresses.
Enclave Cross is designed to mirror dark pool trading, except it’s the first crossing network for crypto built in an entirely trustless environment that ensures privacy, security, and fair-trading practices.
Through partnerships with leading providers and its proprietary technology, SCRYPT Digital offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services. SCRYPT Digital streams 24/7/365 with a 99.99% uptime, achieving optimal trading conditions and superior execution using its Smart Order Routing (SOR) algorithm.
Enclave Markets is a crypto marketplace for Asset managers, hedge funds, and systematic trading firms that combines centralized and decentralized finance.
Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO at SCRYPT Digital said: “A service like this has been sorely lacking in the crypto space. There hasn’t been a solution that provides the security or privacy that institutions require with these kinds of trades. Also, there’s never a guarantee that the exchange operator is a good actor. Enclave Cross changes all of that.
We are very pleased to now be able to offer this service to our clients. SCRYPT Digital was built from the ground up to offer only the best services, and we can now offer off-chain block trading with complete confidence. “
David Wells, CEO at Enclave Markets said: “Enclave Markets is proud to be partnering with SCRYPT Digital to offer its clients access to our new platform Enclave Cross, which enables fully confidential trading of blocks of assets without impacting the price. This partnership between SCRYPT Digital and Enclave Markets aims to serve growing institutional demand in the digital asset space."
About SCRYPT Digital: https://www.scrypt.swiss
SCRYPT Digital is a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets.
SCRYPT Digital Trading offers superior execution and the best trading experience on the market - allowing institutions access to deep liquidity, zero fees, post-trade settlement, 24/7/365 access, and Advanced Order Types - even in times of high volatility.
With SCRYPT Digital, access to digital assets no longer requires lengthy onboarding processes with multiple parties. SCRYPT Digital removes operational setup costs, retains tight spreads, removes fees, and enhances security.
Contact SCRYPT Digital here: info@scrypt.swiss
About Enclave Markets and Enclave Cross:
Enclave Markets is the world's first fully encrypted exchange (FEX). The platform is built entirely within a secure enclave that prevents exchange operators from reading order activity and secures assets using a mechanism that eliminates the possibility of a single point of failure.
It's initial offering, Enclave Cross, gives users access to an institutional-grade, fully confidential trading platform that allows participants to trade blocks of digital assets at the given market price without market impact.
To learn more about Enclave Markets, visit: https://www.enclave.market/
