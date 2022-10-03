Docking Station Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The global docking station market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Docking Station Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on docking station market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global docking station market reached a value of US$ 6.9 Billion in 2021. A docking station, or a universal port replicator, is a device that allows portable computers to connect with other devices. It enables users with a laptop to convert it into a desktop computer and use it at their residence and workspace without the requirement of additional cables. It helps eliminate the need for dongles and adaptors for external displays, USB hubs, and storage devices. As a result, it is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends

Increasing digitization across various industries represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the growing adoption of portable devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, is increasing the sales of docking stations to connect and power devices conveniently. Besides this, the emerging trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers worldwide. Furthermore, the launch of multi-functional stations that are integrated with additional charging, multiple monitor connectivity, and high-speed data transfer capabilities is further strengthening the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Acco Brands Corporation

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited,

Hp Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

com Ltd.

Targus International LLC

Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Laptop Docking Stations

Smartphones and Tablets Docking Stations

Hard Drive Docking Stations

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Wired Docks

Wireless Docks

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

