Kolormatrix To Provide The Best Screen Printing Supplies in Atlanta
The Atlanta-based screen printing equipment dealer reveals big plans of expansion soon to become the biggest supplier.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolormatrix, an Atlanta-based screen printing supply company, is set to provide the best screen printing supplies in Atlanta by expanding the scope of its service and increasing its product line soon. The company's mission is to provide the highest quality screen printing supplies at competitive prices.
Screen printing supplies are used to make custom t-shirts and other garments. Screen printing is a great way to promote a brand, but it can also be used for other purposes. This technique involves using ink through a stencil onto fabric, making it ideal for creating large designs on apparel like t-shirts or jackets that people worldwide will wear! The best part about screen printing supplies is that so many different options are available. Ideally, customers can choose from numerous colors that look good on any fabric (even leather).
Kolormatrix has a large inventory of products. This means it can find what clients need when they need it. If there is something in particular that doesn't have an inventory at Kolormatrix, they will order it and get back as soon as possible! The organization is open until 5 pm EST. This means that if something comes up during these times, the company will still be able to process orders without any problems!
Kolormatix also offers classes and prints live at numerous trade shows where it is explained that one doesn't need a $150 gallon of ink or emulsion to achieve phenomenal prints. These classes are taught by Brian, who has been in the screen printing business for over 30 years and has taught others how to use their products for as long as he can remember. In addition to learning about how these products work and how they can be used effectively, attendees will also learn about their different colors, giving attendees more options when designing the design or creativity with the next project!
Kolormatrix boasts a 24hr color matching department, and the team can match any type of color or shade. Not to forget, the company's huge equipment showroom with over $300k on display, from entry level to high production.
The CEO of Kolormatrix is excited about this expansion. She says, "We're excited to expand our product line and service area to Atlanta. We have a lot of customers in the area, and they will now be able to get their orders filled by us. Our team has also been growing rapidly over the past few years, so it was time for us to expand too!"
About Kolormatrix: Kolormatrix is the #1 Vastex Dealer in the world, known for the best screen printing supplies in Atlanta. The organization has existed for 32 years and is at the top of its abilities.
Media Contact
Kolor Matrix
+1 (800) 935-2121
order@kolormatrix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other