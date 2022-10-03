Sonablate Corp. Announces Support for the Focal Therapy Society
We are excited to have Sonablate Corp. as a sponsor of the Focal Therapy Society. Working together will bring awareness and education on focal therapy to the forefront of the urology community.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, announced sponsorship support for the Focal Therapy Society, a non-profit organization focused on furthering Focal Therapy as a treatment option for prostate disease.
The Focal Therapy Society formed in 2019 with the mission to advance and position minimally invasive treatments and image-targeted prostate disease treatment in a safe and effective gland-preserving manner to extend and maintain one’s quality of life. The Focal Therapy Society is comprised of over 250 core members representing over 20 countries worldwide.
“We are excited to have Sonablate Corp. as a sponsor of the Focal Therapy Society. Working together will bring awareness and education on focal therapy to the forefront of the urology community.” Thomas Polascik, MD, founding and current President of the Focal Therapy Society said.
“We’re proud to support the Focal Therapy Society as we believe this sponsorship reflects the values we hold here at Sonablate Corp. The diagnosis and treatment paradigm of prostate disease has evolved over the last decade. Sonablate Corp. feels strongly that Focal Therapy is an appropriate treatment option for some men with prostate disease,” said Karen Cornett, VP of Clinical Operations of Sonablate Corp. “We look forward to working with the society to continue to drive further interest and adoption of focal therapy as a treatment option.”
Recently, Sonablate Corp. was the top-level, Diamond Sponsor of Frontiers in Oncologic Prostate Care and Ablative Local Therapy (FOCAL) 2022, a 3-day conference focused on sharing current practice standards and incorporating new strategies in the management of patients with prostate diseases. FOCAL 2022 was held in Beverly Hills, California on September 23-24, 2022. In addition, Sonablate Corp. is currently exhibiting at the World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology from October 1-4, 2022 in San Diego, CA.
To learn more about the Focal Therapy Society, visit www.focaltherapy.org
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k)clearance in the U.S and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
