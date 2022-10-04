Makes My Blood Dance Lightning and Thunder Tour Leg 2 Dates - 2022

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makes My Blood Dance -Lightning and Thunder Tour Leg 2 - 2022 & "Together Apart" Music Video

Makes My Blood Dance has been making the Underground dance, bleed and ROKK with their touring, social media blitzkrieg and tantalizing get-up-and-move music videos. Described as #DiscoMetal #MetalforTheaterKids #GothDisco Reminiscent of Mindless Self Indulgence with a good dose of Rocky Horror Picture Show and a sprinkle of Panic at the Disco, they've created some space in a crowded landscape splicing and mutating the genes of metal with disco, glam, and electropop.

Singer Evan Russell Saffer contributes: "Really happy to be back out on the road with our friends Cedars, who we met at SXSW this year. We've made a great effort booking support bands in every city, networking and getting down and dirty in every local scene. MMBD shows are featuring a variety of musical styles and genres each night. These shows have turned into festival style parties."



Get tickets here:

https://www.makesmyblooddance.com/

Lightning and Thunder Tour Leg 2 feat. Makes My Blood Dance with Cedars

Nov 29, 2022 -- Fuel Bar -- San Antonio, TX

Nov 30, 2022 -- Ragnar's on the Compound -- San Marcos, TX

Dec 1, 2022 -- Acadia -- Houston, TX

Dec 2, 2022 -- Freetown Boom Boom Room -- Lafayette, LA

Dec 3, 2022 -- Hi Ho Lounge -- New Orleans, LA

Dec 7, 2022 -- Sound Cafe -- Fort Walton Beach, FL

Dec 8, 2022 -- Vibe Lounge -- Tampa, FL

Dec 9, 2022 -- Rack 'Em -- Cape Coral, FL

Dec 10, 2022 -- Shovelhead Lounge -- Orlando, FL

Dec 11, 2022 -- Jack Rabbits Liv -- Jacksonville, FL

Together Apart Music Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gan_NN_fPiM

Makes My Blood Dance - Together Apart (Official Video)