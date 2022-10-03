Announcing Crypto.com/NFT’s collaboration with Lords Of The Lands
Crypto.com NFT is announcing a revolutionary collaboration with Lords Of The Lands for the Public Sale of its Lord NFTs.
Lords Of The Lands is on a mission to upgrade the Internet from 2D to 3D where users will be able to monetize their experiences in a Game-Fi environment”LITHUANIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto.com/Nft and Lords Of The Lands announce that the companies have entered into a strategic collaboration. Crypto.com/Nft is also announcing the first ever public sale for Lords Of The Lands Lord NFTs which can be traded on Crypto.com/Nft from 5th October (1:00 PM UTC). The Early Access Mint is taking place on 5th October (12:00 PM UTC).This Early access will allow the interested users to buy LOL Lord NFTs on one of the biggest and economical brokerage platforms Crypto.com/Nft 1 hour before the main sale begins.
— Shubhaum Guptha, Founder & CEO, Lords Of The Lands
To Register for Early Access: https://forms.gle/zR8S8k692GumxdKg9
The collaboration brings together two revolutionary businesses focused on leading towards a beneficial and healthy future in crypto technology. Lords Of The Lands is an advanced crypto project introduced to bring all forms of Metaverse Utility into one place utilizing Ethereum blockchain technology. It contains groundbreaking Web3.0 technologies and exciting features like music-sports festivals, e-gaming, treasure hunts, Nft museum, and virtual shopping. The LOL project is inviting entrepreneurs, investors, artists, content creators, brands, etc. Whereas, Crypto.com/Nft users may buy, sell, and can trade around 250 different cryptocurrencies on Crypto.com/Nft. This exchange provides futures, sophisticated order types, and other cryptocurrency products like NFTs. It provides staking, and credit cards with bitcoin incentives, on its own blockchain ecosystem, the Crypto.org Chain.
The users will now be able to trade Lord NFTs on the largest cryptocurrency brokerage Crypto.com/Nft as well as on Open sea. This will also bring a seamless trading experience for investors with the lowest gas fees globally and increase liquidity. One can choose from a variety of payment methods such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, USDC, USDT, Master/Visa cards, and more.
About [Lords of the Lands - LOL Metaverse]
Lords Of The Lands is a Decentralized metaverse of the futuristic, mediaeval era, where the future of Entertainment, Music Festivals, Sports, E-gaming & Shopping will come together with the prime objective of creating Real Life Utilities by increasing accessibility and changing the way of online events, E-sports & shopping and incentivizing its NFT holders at the same time.
Lord Presale will take place on https://lordsofthelands.io/
Lord Public Sale will take place on https://crypto.com/nft/drops-event/c604f4d4b74126a9169717eeb7515672
Lord Presale Mint: 4th October at 01:30 pm UTC
Pre Sale Mint price: 0.15 ETH
Lord Early Access Mint: 5th October at 12:00 pm UTC
Lord Public Mint: 5th October at 01:00 pm UTC
Total Supply on Crypto.com: 1745 Lords
Public Sale Mint price: 299 USD
Land NFT mint dates will be announced after the Public mint of Lord NFTs
Useful Links:
Website: https://lordsofthelands.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LordsOfTheLands
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JpjjBzYKw9
Official Lord NFT Drop link: https://crypto.com/nft/drops-event/c604f4d4b74126a9169717eeb7515672
LOL Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aLCN_mCw7ZW2Yu7uOqMi95VRMECVc7VTP53Y9KJhOK4/edit?usp=sharing
Shubham Gupta
Lords of the Lands
info@lordsofthelands.io