Caruso Homes Announces the Ingrams Point Model Grand Opening

MILLSBORO, Del., Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes, a leading community homebuilder, announces the grand opening of their model home in the beautiful community of Ingrams Point in Millsboro, Delaware. The model is now open for visitors Tuesdays - Sundays from 11am - 5pm and on Mondays by appointment only.

The Charleston II model showcases Caruso Homes' luxury craftsmanship in one of their most popular ranch plans, and displays the options and features available to those looking to build a new home. Eight other floor plans ranging in size from about 2,000 to over 9,000 square feet are offered to appeal to a variety of buyers.

Ingrams Point offers a relaxing lifestyle with many parks and trails for the nature lover. The community is located in a stunning location surrounded by a protected conservation area that adds to the serenity. Millsboro is an up-and-coming town that offers affordability with an elevated lifestyle. For young families and empty-nesters alike, Millsboro provides wonderful schools, close proximity to larger cities, along with accessibility to beach communities. Bethany Beach is only 20 miles away. The town is located on the Indian River, on Millsboro Pond.

"We are excited to unveil our first model in Ingrams Point," said Joshua Hutchinson, Caruso Homes' Delaware Division Manager. "We love what this community has to offer: affordability, amazing lifestyle, and accessibility to so much."

The single-family home community, features 129 homesites that offer a range of options and personalization for buyers. Many homes offer main floor living and generous-sized private lots.

"We know that discerning homebuyers are looking for quality construction, modern finishes, and lots of personalization," said Hutchinson. "Ingrams Point offers this, along with a superb location."

The 1 and 2-story single family homes with optional basements start at $529,900, making them an affordable choice for homebuyers in the Delaware area. No sales tax and low property taxes in Delaware provides even more of an incentive for those looking to move from other areas.

The community is open for sales, with the first homes expected to be complete in mid 2023. Those interested in learning more about Ingrams Point can visit https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/de/millsboro/ingrams-point/8279/ or by contacting a New Home Consultant at (302) 244-5692.

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes, Inc. is an award-winning luxury home builder based in Crofton, MD offering a variety of new home communities and On Your Lot homes throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.carusohomes.com.

