Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items

San Diego's top placenta encapsulation service offers tinctures, keepsakes, and more at no additional cost.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 2, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.

Clients can choose from exclusive items including a placenta tincture, placenta print, umbilical cord keepsake, ‘Essential Oils for New Moms’ e-book, perispray, raw pieces of placenta for smoothies, and a MealTrain.com setup. All of these are available at no additional charge when moms schedule placenta services in San Diego with Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation.

“I love to offer freebies like these to help moms even more,” said founder Meriah Davis. “The tincture and e-book are especially great because they help the mother for many years after giving birth. Supporting new moms is my passion, and I understand how amazing but challenging this time can be.”

When moms book placenta encapsulations in San Diego with Davis, they receive expert services including placenta capsules made with the height of safety precautions, pick up and drop off services, phone support during pregnancy and after birth, and a fast 24-48 hour turnaround time. This unique and bespoke service is completely designed to give moms the best experience possible in the post-delivery phase.

Placenta encapsulation in San Diego, CA, has been on the rise with more and more moms looking for natural ways to heal their bodies and restore energy after delivering their babies, and Davis is honored to assist with her specialty placenta encapsulation.

Further details about all the freebies available can be found at https://www.mamaloveplacentaencapsulation.com/.

ABOUT MAMA LOVE PLACENTA ENCAPSULATION

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is a professional service owned by former birth doula and current Placenta Encapsulation Specialist Meriah Davis. Services include placenta capsules, pick up/drop off, 24-48 hour turnaround time, and phone support during pregnancy and post-birth.

