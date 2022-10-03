Renowned Economist James Barth Gives His Outlook on 2023 at the Albers Executive Speaker Series
Analysis of economic growth & inflation, federal budget deficits, home prices, cryptocurrencies, and factors influencing one's economic outcomes in 2023SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we near the end of a tumultuous 2022, how will America fare in 2023? Renowned economist Dr. James Barth identifies five key areas worth discussing in-depth for their impact on the country's prospects:
What is the outlook for economic growth and inflation?
What causes federal budget deficits and are they now a problem?
What is the outlook for home prices?
What is the status of cryptocurrencies?
Does where one live and one's friendships influence one's economic outcomes?
The common thread woven through these five, says Dr. Barth, are opportunities and challenges. Register to attend this live talk on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Seattle University. The Albers Executive Speaker Series is free and open to the public.
About Dr. James R. Barth
James R. Barth is the Lowder Eminent Scholar in Finance at Auburn University, a Senior Fellow at the Milken Institute, and a Fellow at the Wharton Financial Institutions Center. Barth was an appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as chief economist of the Office of Thrift Supervision and previously the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. He has also held the positions of professor of economics at George Washington University, associate director of the economics program at the National Science Foundation, and Shaw Foundation Professor of Banking and Finance at Nanyang Technological University. He has been a visiting scholar at the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the World Bank. Moreover, he headed an international team to advise the People’s Bank of China on various regulatory regimes adopted by countries to promote well-functioning and stable financial systems.
Barth has testified before several U.S. Congressional Committees. He has authored articles in professional journals and has co-authored and co-edited several books, including Rethinking Bank Regulation: Till Angels Govern (Cambridge University Press), The Rise and Fall of the U.S. Mortgage and Credit Markets: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Meltdown (John Wiley & Sons), China's Emerging Financial Markets: Challenges and Opportunities (Springer), Guardians of Finance: Making Regulators Work for Us (MIT Press), Fixing the Housing Market: Financial Innovations for the Future (Wharton School Publishing-Pearson), and Research Handbook on International Banking and Governance (Edward Elgar Publishing). Barth is included in Who's Who in Economics: A Biographical Dictionary of Major Economists, 1700 to 1995.
Event details
Since 2002, the Albers School of Business and Economics has organized the Albers Executive Speaker Series, live panels featuring top business leaders from the Puget Sound Area. Guests talk about a topic of their choice and respond to questions from a panel and the audience. The Speaker Series is yet another way Albers is committed to build student connections with the Seattle business community.
The Albers Executive Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Register to save your seat, ask questions for Dr. Barth, and to be emailed any updates on the event.
About the Albers School of Business and Economics
Located in the heart of Seattle, the Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University is one of the premier business schools in the Northwest United States. Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios ensure that a student is never just a number. Students benefit from the school’s deep business connections through mentorships, internships, and employment opportunities. Finally, Albers is distinct for its 70+ year legacy in championing the responsibility of business to create a better society.
COVID-19 policy for visitors
Seattle University's Safe Start Health Check screening continues to be available as a tool for visitors who wish to visit the SU campus and are asymptomatic or exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Screening results will be delivered immediately to visitors' email accounts.
Consistent with current conditions, public health requirements, and state and local law and guidance, face coverings are not required to be worn indoors or outdoors by members of the campus community, regardless of vaccination status, except for designated areas. Individuals who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions should consult with their healthcare provider for additional face covering recommendations.
