Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,076 in the last 365 days.

Update: Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

Update: Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

October 2, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home is providing daily care for its 89 permanent residents following the landfall of Hurricane Ian late last week.  The skilled-nursing facility for Florida Veterans was hardened for hurricanes and both the structure and metal roof came through with no damage. Downed trees on the property were removed during the weekend.

Daily activities have resumed and the on-site generator is operational until Florida Power & Light restores utilities in the area.

Staff members from other state veterans’ homes are arriving from sister facilities to allow Port Charlotte staff members to return home to rest and clean up their own properties. Several Jacobson staff members have damaged homes and soiled possessions, and FDVA is working to provide clothing and other disposable items to help in their recovery efforts.

Several Jacobson staff members have damaged homes and soiled possessions and FDVA in conjunction with others are working to provide clothing and other disposable items to help them.

Updates on the veterans’ home are also being posted on all FDVA social media platforms.

# # #

You just read:

Update: Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.