Update: Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home

October 2, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home is providing daily care for its 89 permanent residents following the landfall of Hurricane Ian late last week. The skilled-nursing facility for Florida Veterans was hardened for hurricanes and both the structure and metal roof came through with no damage. Downed trees on the property were removed during the weekend.

Daily activities have resumed and the on-site generator is operational until Florida Power & Light restores utilities in the area.

Staff members from other state veterans’ homes are arriving from sister facilities to allow Port Charlotte staff members to return home to rest and clean up their own properties. Several Jacobson staff members have damaged homes and soiled possessions, and FDVA is working to provide clothing and other disposable items to help in their recovery efforts.

Several Jacobson staff members have damaged homes and soiled possessions and FDVA in conjunction with others are working to provide clothing and other disposable items to help them.

Updates on the veterans’ home are also being posted on all FDVA social media platforms.

# # #