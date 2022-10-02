Summit Technology Group Announces Milestone Relationship with ABA

The American Bankers Association (ABA) and Summit Technology Group (STG) have extended their partnership with STG becoming an ABA Diamond level Associate Member and sponsor of the 2022 ABA Annual Convention – furthering their mission to serve the banking industry through expanded offerings including innovative cloud technology, commercial loan origination technology, and outsourced services such as credit underwriting and SBA support.

Summit Technology Group (STG) today announced a milestone update regarding its relationship with the American Bankers Association (ABA). ABA and STG have extended their partnership with STG becoming an ABA Diamond level Associate Member and sponsor of the 2022 ABA Annual Convention – furthering their mission to serve the banking industry through expanded offerings including innovative cloud technology, commercial loan origination technology, and outsourced services such as credit underwriting and SBA support.

"STG has helped ABA members significantly over the past three years – through their cloud modernization practice, and their portfolio of services modernizing community and regional banks," commented Jim Edrington, ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer. "We are thrilled to see Summit's growth and look forward to this next phase of our partnership and the value they continue to deliver to our member institutions."

Summit Technology Group has grown significantly over the past three years, developing offices in four states, launching a new lending division – including a full-scale loan origination technology called Lenders Cooperative.

"The opportunity to work closely with ABA and engage with its members as an Associate Member will help us take our business to the next level. We believe our next phase of growth will include helping banks perform tasks such as credit underwriting and small business loan origination," commented Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "Banks are now asking us to apply the same type of modernization story to their labor forces – as we did to their datacenters. Offerings such as helping supply banking talent and systems that automate back-office processing will be critical to banks looking to stay independent and grow."

Summit Technology Consulting Group ("STG") is a privately held Service Provider that helps organizations execute progressive technology strategies and leverage modern public cloud platforms and automation capabilities. Founded in 2007 to bring enterprise class IT services to mid-tier commercial markets with a specific focus on financial services. STG helps companies and government migrate enterprise systems to public cloud having experience within AWS, Azure, GCP, and various private cloud solutions. For more information on Summit Technology Group, visit http://www.bankers.cloud.

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $23.7 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people, safeguard $19.6 trillion in deposits and extend nearly $11.8 trillion in loans. Learn more at aba.com.

