CHEF360 Catering #4theUpstatewithLove Wedding Giveaway

CHEF360 Catering & participating vendors will give a lucky couple a FREE WEDDING, including rehearsal, ceremony and reception, on August 6, 2023.

We're looking for couples who, without these amazing vendors, wouldn't be able to celebrate with their loved ones. It’s not for publicity; It is gifting something that otherwise is not realistic”
— Kimberly Adams, General Manager
GREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHEF360 Catering and participating vendors are joining for the 4th time to give one lucky couple a free wedding. Taking place on August 6, 2023, at BeMi’s Event Venue in Greer, SC, the winning couple will receive a FREE ceremony and reception. This is designed so that a truly deserving couple will have an amazing wedding that they otherwise could not plan or afford.

The #4theUpstatewithLove Wedding Giveaway is a wedding package worth over $25,000 that is free to the winning couple. Couples submit a video and paragraph about why they should win to CHEF360 Catering. All participating vendors then meet at CHEF360 Catering in Greer to watch the videos, select a winner, and notify the winning couple. This is for first weddings only.

The small window of time between announcing the winners and the actual wedding is deliberate. We do this to keep the giveaway as it was designed – to gift a deserving couple the chance to celebrate with family and friends; a chance they would not otherwise have. The vendor team committed to our winning couples is huge and amazing, and they all offer their services for free because they believe in this event.

Summary
• fourth free Wedding will be given (catering, coordination, florist, cake, officiant, venue, photography, videography, wedding dress – these vendors ARE CONFIRMED) for 125 guests.
• Submissions open October 1, 2022.
• Winners will be announced on March 2, 2023, and the Wedding is on August 6, 2023.
• CHEF360 Catering and participating vendors select date, venue, menu, and vendors.

About Us
CHEF360 Catering is celebrating our 15th year of service in the Upstate SC and Western NC. We were named the 2021 Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, have won numerous catering awards, and are excited to bring the FOURTH FREE WEDDING to a lucky couple. Our tagline is #ALWAYSPlaywithYourFood, and we take that to heart with every wedding, corporate, or social event we cater.

