Angelique Adams Media Solutions, LLC Launches Leadership Accelerator for Advanced-Degree Scientists and Engineers
Former corporate executive turns her attention to helping technical experts grow their influence and impact.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelique Adams Media Solutions, LLC, a leadership coaching and training consultancy for advanced-degree scientists and engineers, announces the launch of the Technical Experts Leadership Accelerator. This global virtual training, coaching, and community platform helps scientists and engineers become influential leaders. Founder and Head of Content, Dr. Angelique Adams, is a former corporate executive turned entrepreneur. “Dr. Adams is very relatable and approachable. She knows what she's talking about, and I got quick results following her advice”, says Francois Payen, a capital portfolio & engineering manager based in Charlotte, NC.
Adams, one of the Top Ten Most Influential People In Leadership Consulting in 2022 according to CIO Views Magazine, notes, “Leadership is about behaviors, not knowledge. Books and training aren’t enough. For most, the transformation required to become an influential leader takes practice, a supportive environment, and coaching. That’s exactly what we’ve put inside the Accelerator”.
“Angelique’s personal experience as a Chief Innovation Officer and an executive was tremendously helpful. Now I realize the importance of coaching for all executives. This is not a 'good to have' but a 'must have' for continuous self improvement.”, says Rahul Maharsia , Ph.D., a Chief Technology Officer based in Indiana.
Features of the Technical Experts Leadership Accelerator at launch:
--Training Library: Reality-tested leadership training exclusively for technical experts so you can focus on highly relevant material.
--Resources Library: Downloadable tools (cheat sheets, templates, and affirmations), so you can implement quickly and stay motivated.
--Peer Support Community: 24/7 online support community of peers so you can share challenges, successes, and encouragement.
--Q&A Calls: Live video calls so you can get your questions answered, plans reviewed, and presentations critiqued.
--Private coaching: One-on-one sessions with Dr. Adams to focus on what matters most to you, so you can accelerate your progress.
When asked why she built the platform, Adams said, “I fundamentally believe that the grand challenges of the world are going to be solved by technical experts. We need scientists and engineers, people who understand how the world actually works, to become influential leaders, so they can be among the decision-makers, and affect real progress”.
To learn more about the Technical Experts Leadership Accelerator, visit: www.drangeliqueadams.com
About: Angelique Adams Media Solutions, LLC (AAMS) is a leadership coaching and training consultancy for advanced-degree scientists and engineers. Clients include the Innovation Crossroads startup accelerator at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee. In addition to coaching and consulting, AAMS has published two Amazon #1 career guides for women in male-dominated industries.
Dr. Angelique Adams, Founder and CEO, is an engineer with a 25-year track-record in operations, strategy, and innovation. She has a Ph.D. from Penn State, an MBA from MIT, and a Professional Coach Certification from the College of Executive Coaching.
