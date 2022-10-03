Posthumous Messaging Service Now Available
Service allows users to send love; instructions; or secrets, after death occurs.
It invites users to stop for a moment, accepting they are finite, and re-elaborating their view of how they are spending their time on earth, regardless of what their afterlife beliefs are.”WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— After Death Services CEO & founder
After Death Services Inc. has launched a posthumous messaging service under senditafterimgone.com that allows any user to send after-death love to their friends & family; instructions to business partners, lawyers, and/or executioners; or secrets kept while alive, they would only want to disclose after they die.
To set up messages to be sent after passing, the user should buy a message, after doing so this individual will receive quarterly emails to check that they are still alive -no subscription or registration is needed. Once they fail to prove they are still around, Send it After I’m Gone will execute and send all the messages they have bought and left behind.
Users can buy an e-mail to be sent to one or multiple recipients attaching up to ten megabytes (10 MB) of images, video, or whatever they like, for less than the cost of a Big Mac meal. If they would want to leave a more ‘real’ and tangible message, there is also an option to send a printed letter via US postal service after they die.
All the process is automated and private, and it uses stripe’s payment checkout so that anyone can send to whomever they feel fit, digital or printed written messages with whatever content is needed, for recipients to read after the sender is dead. The service allows users to leave more than one message to different recipients, or the same message for multiple recipients.
Thinking about one's own death and writing a "definitive and final" goodbye to loved ones may be one of the most difficult tasks in life. It invites users to stop for a moment, accepting they are finite, and re-elaborating their view of how they are spending their time on earth, regardless of what their afterlife beliefs are. It's never too late to have meaningful conversations with oneself about how one wants to be remembered.
Users may experience peace of mind with an opportunity for free expression, and the assurance that loved ones will read them after death. Hopefully, the ‘recipients’ of these messages will experience joy every time they read these messages.
Send it After I'm Gone
After Death Services Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other