The Royal Society of Chemistry Powers New Health Podcast - The Food Clinic With Dr Yemisi
Based on science-based insights on the power of 'food as medicine', the first season features seventeen episodes ranging between 3 - 30 minute longLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on science-based insights on the power of 'food as medicine', the first season features seventeen episodes ranging between 3 - 30 minutes long, released weekly and available on Apple Podcast and Spotify, among others. Expert guests include an Olympic athlete, renowned healthcare professionals, food entrepreneurs, and a celebrated cookbook author
London, UK - The Food Clinic Podcast with Dr. Yemisi Bokinni kicks off Season 1 and is powered by The Royal Society of Chemistry. Formed in 1980 with Queen Elizabeth II serving as patron till recent, The Royal Society of Chemistry is an organization dedicated to the advancement of the chemical sciences, including food and nutritional sciences.
Hosted by Dr. Yemisi Bokinni, a medical doctor and writer, the series is determined to make science-based nutrition insights culturally relevant to Africa and its diaspora audiences. Based on the premise of the power of food as medicine, episodes range from 'nutrition in sickle cell' to 'the health benefits of fermented foods, 'African medicinal herbs', and 'reversing diabetes through diet.
A quote from Dr. Yemisi Bokinni: " I want to be international about ensuring the content on the podcast is relevant, what are the health benefits of ewedu vs spinach? cocoyam vs potatoes? Insights like this are not very easy to find, so I decided to create a space dedicated to it. September is Sickle Cell awareness month and a recent episode is on the theme of nutrition in Sickle Cell where I interview a world-renowned specialist dietician who has been researching this theme for over 8 years! We explore science-based diet tips for Sickle Cell Warriors and I'm looking forward to more people gaining these insights. I'm incredibly grateful for the support of The Royal Society of Chemistry and I'm excited for what Season 2 will bring. We're already working on it! It will certainly be more than just a podcast. More content dedicated to the power of food to influence our health for the better."
About Dr. Yemisi Bokinni: Dr. Yemisi is a Medical Doctor and graduated from King's College London with a Medical Degree and a Bachelor's Degree in Human Genetics. She has health-related experience working in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. She currently works as a Multimedia Producer and writer at Remedy Studios, a new media production company dedicated to producing bold and compelling life science programming that reaches diverse audiences.
For more information on The Royal Society of Chemistry: https://www.rsc.org
