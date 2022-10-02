Submit Release
How A California Real Estate Agent Solved A Persistent Problem With New Clients

Introducing SLOcialnet: A New Online Connection Solution To Overcoming 'The Lonely House Blues'.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A simple resource for new adventures in SLO County. SLOcialnet.info, the social networking community resource in SLO County announced its new network vlog site.

SLOcialnet.info’s network vlog site is targeted to anyone searching for new friends, new adventures, or social activities to attend in SLO county.

People, in general, need social networking resources that will enable them to make new friends, and find adventures and activities to be a part of in their local community.

Judy Barsamian-Armstrong, SLOcialnet.info’s Founder said: “Finally, an exciting new Vlog-site for SLOcial networking info!”

What I have discovered in my real estate practice is that when I work with clients from out of town that doesn’t have family or friends nearby and is considering purchasing a home in the San Luis Obispo, CA area. Their main concern or what brings them anxiety is whether they will be able to make new social connections in their local community. SLOcialnet.info allows people to have a local social resource network where they can meet new people, and find out about local events and activities which can allow them to create new relationships with others in their community.

The customer will be able to view community informational videos, and current event live links to social community websites and real estate resources.

Learn more about SLOcialnet.info at https://slocialnet.info/.

