Read more about Largest Fentanyl Seizure in White County Made During Drug Investigation

White County, GA (September 30, 2022) - On Sunday, September 25, 2022, multiple arrests and large drug seizures were made throughout White County as the culmination of an investigation conducted by the White County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Riverdale Police Department, Atlanta-Carolinas HIDTA, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, 103 grams of Alprazolam, as well as black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000. This is the largest fentanyl seizure ever made inside of White County.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested:

· Joshua McLaughlin, age 34, of Canton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

· Thomas Garnsey, age 49, of Dawsonville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.