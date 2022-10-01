RSIPF remember police officers die in the line of duty

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) today (29 September) other police around the world marked the ‘Police Remembrance Day’ known as the ‘Blue Ribbon Day’.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau said this years’ Blue Ribbon Day’ is a low key ceremony at the Rove Memorial Park, Police Headquarters in Rove, Honiara.

Commissioner Mangau said the ceremony was attended by the Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Solomon Islands, Hon. Minister Anthony Kamutulaka VEKE and Permanent Secretary.

Mr Mangau said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, myself and our program partners all took part in the program.

He said on this day we remember the unqualified dedication of police officers in our country and other nations in the region, to the defense and justice in our land.

Today we remember the sacrifice from men and women throughout the police force. We also remember our colleagues who have died during their execution of their duties especially those who untimely pass away, said the Police Chief.

Wreaths were laid in honour of those officers by the guests and members of the RSIPF.

Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Solomon Islands, Hon. Minister Anthony Veke laying wreath during th

RAPPP Commander laying wreath during the program

RPNGC to Solomon Island, Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Jackson Ambo laying wreath during the program

New Zealand Team Leader Laying wreath during the remembrance day

RSIPF Officer Performing The Last Post and Reveille in remembrance ceremony

RSIPF Police Academy officers and recruits pause in silence to remember police officers die in the line of duty

Some of the police partners who took part in the police remembrance day

-RSIPF Press