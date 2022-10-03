GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded NOAA National Weather Service Office of Dissemination 24x7 Support for Cloud Applications

About

GAMA-1 is a highly-technical Certified Small Disadvantaged Business with a mature service delivery model. We combine industry and government standards with established GAMA-1 methodologies to develop, engineer, secure, implement, and maintain IT solutions and services. We refine our methods through continuous process improvement and hold International Organization of Standards (ISO) 9001 (Quality), ISO 20000 (ITSM), and ISO 27001 (Security) certifications. We train our staff on IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v4 and apply Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services Level 3 processes. GAMA-1 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GAMA-1 Technologies. This year, 97% of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 57% of typical U.S.-based company employees.

