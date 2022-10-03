GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded NOAA National Weather Service Office of Dissemination 24x7 Support for Cloud Applications
Providing 24 x7 Operations and Maintenance Support for 6 NWS Critical Mission Dissemination IaaS Cloud Applications
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC was awarded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) Office of Dissemination's (ODIS) Contract providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) that includes, but is not limited to, installation, configuration, maintenance, monitoring, troubleshooting, recovery, and decommissioning of the NWS ODIS commercially IaaS public cloud-hosted environments and critical mission applications. We are also providing cyber-IT security support for maintaining FISMA security compliance.
— Alesa Shelton, GAMA-1's Chief Operating Officer
The mission of the NWS, an agency within the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) NOAA, is to provide weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, and its adjacent waters and oceans to protect life and property and to enhance the national economy. ODIS performs portfolio management for all NWS Dissemination Services.
GAMA-1 continues to make headway in NOAA’s Cloud Strategy initiatives, being selected as the IaaS cloud vendor of choice by several NOAA Line Offices and the Office of the Chief of Information Officer (OCIO). We are honored to provide 24 x 7 O&M and security services for the following NWS IaaS mission-critical applications:
• Damage Assessment Toolkit (DAT)
• National Geographic Information System (GIS) Map Viewer
• Office of Water Prediction (OWP) Hydrologic Visualization and Inundation Services (HydroVIS)
• Cloud GIS web services application (Cloud GIS)
• Global Information System Center (GISC) Washington - Infrastructure as a Service
• NWS Chat - Customized Software as a Service
GAMA-1's 1st Place AWS Summit Game Day Challenge Digital Transformation-Center of Excellence Team is excited to oversee another successful NOAA Cloud task order. "I have full confidence in our Cloud Digitial Transformation Team, led by GAMA-1's Operations Director, Leigh Ryan, to provide 24 x 7 IaaS O&M support towards NWS's mission to the American public," proudly exclaimed Alesa Shelton, Chief Operating Officer.
About GAMA-1 Technologies – GAMA-1 is a highly-technical Certified Small Disadvantaged Business with a mature service delivery model. We combine industry and government standards with established GAMA-1 methodologies to develop, engineer, secure, implement, and maintain IT solutions and services. We refine our methods through continuous process improvement and hold International Organization of Standards (ISO) 9001 (Quality), ISO 20000 (ITSM), and ISO 27001 (Security) certifications. We train our staff on IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v4 and apply Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services Level 3 processes. GAMA-1 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GAMA-1 Technologies. This year, 97% of employees said it’s a great workplace compared to 57% of typical U.S.-based company employees.
