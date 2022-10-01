Submit Release
UC GROUP SUPPORTS HURRICANE IAN RELEIF EFFORTS

Unlimited Carrier trucks loaded at the GEM distribution center and headed towards areas hit by Hurricane Ian, as it ravages Florida.

Co-Owner of the UC Group, Steven Masiulionis and Founder of GEM, Michael Capponi lending a helping hand at one of the relief distribution centers.

Unloading needed essential supplies from an Unlimited Carrier truck at a local Florida drive through relief location.

UC Group Delivers Essentials to Those in Need Throughout Florida.

BOLLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UC Group continues its longstanding partnership with Global Empowerment Mission by providing transportation assistance and delivering essential aid to those effected by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida. As Hurricane Ian tracked through the Caribbean Islands, the UC Group, monitoring its progress, was already in the discussion and planning stages with Global Empowerment Mission to ensure that those who would be affected when Hurricane Ian hit landfall would have access to essential life needs. “Being in Florida and witnessing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we at the UC Group see it as our responsibility to do whatever we can to help, it’s just the right thing to do.” says Steven Masiulionis, Co-owner of UC Group.

Two days prior to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the UC Group mobilized their asset-based fleet of trucks and trailers to be available when needed. Providing a team of volunteer drivers from UC Group’s Unlimited Carrier, a course was set to the GEM distribution center in Florida. As Hurricane Ian approached on its projected course, already loaded with water and pre-packaged essential goods UC was ready to move. Post landfall, UC and GEM sprung into action and started the flow of deliveries. In the coming days, the UC Group will be delivering over 50+ truck loads of essential goods throughout the hardest hit regions. “UC is a people first company, and that extends beyond our walls, we ensure that if there is a need and we have the capacity, we do our best to help.” says Brian J. Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, UC Group.

Founded in 2000, the UC Group is a privately held company headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with international offices in Europe and South America. The UC Group is a full service 24/7 supply chain service provider; including an asset-based fleet of 500+ trucks and 800+ trailers offering common carrier and dedicated solutions, consolidation services, transloading, brokerage, fleet maintenance and repair, retail truck and trailer supplies, truck and trailer leasing, managed transportation, supply chain consulting and warehousing, with facilities in Illinois, Utah, California and South Carolina. Subsidiary companies include: NCS (National Consolidation Services), Unlimited Carrier, Trans Quality and Truck Service Point.

Website: https://uc.group/

