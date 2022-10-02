Revolt TV's "Deposit$ with Brook England" Debuts
BIG DEPOSITS ACROSS THE BOARDLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVOLT TV's podcast network brings a business focused podcast, DEPOSIT$ with Brook England. An intimate look into celebrities'/change agents/influencers' first big pay day. Their "mama I made it" moment. Hosted by actor/producer Brook England. Guests will share the moment that first deposit hit and the crazy lessons they learned once coming into major cash. We'll discuss all the "deposits" they made in their career before seeing that BIG DEPOSIT for the first time. These stories will make anyone going after a dream or goal, look forward to the moment when all the long days and broke nights pay off.
ABOUT BROOK ENGLAND
Brook England is an actress, entrepreneur, producer, and host with over 100,000,000 career video views. She has collaborated with many companies like Viacom, BET, Creative Control, Revolt and many more. Owner of Love First Media a production company committed to social responsibility and coloring outside the lines. She is originally from Miami, FL residing in Los Angeles.
About REVOLT MEDIA & TV
REVOLT is focused on expertly curating the best of the best in music and engaging youth in social conversation – on-air, on-line, on-demand. The multi-genre, multi-platform network offers breaking music news, videos, artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original programming. Attracting over 50 million young adults through television, digital properties, social and mobile, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 – anytime, anywhere, any screen. Launched in broadcast in October 2013, REVOLT is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink Prism TV, Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, as well as OTT platforms FuboTV and FilmOn. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas, the Cayman Islands on Westel, in Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla and Trinidad on Digicel, and in Trinidad on Massy Communications. Check local listings at
For more on DEPOSIT$ ON REVOLT visit REVOLT.tv. Join the social conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @REVOLTtv @Depositspodcast @itsbrookengland
www.depositspodcast.com
