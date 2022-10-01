October is International Update Your LinkedIn Profile Month

The Get Hired Strategist The Get Hired Strategist LinkedIn Charged Up! Free Workshop

iRock Résumés Announces October as International Update Your LinkedIn Profile Month Rebrand Your Profile with “Get Hired” Strategist Nickquolette Barrett.

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STASTES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickquolette Barrett, the “Get Hired” Strategist and Founder of iRockRésumés have officially announced October as International Update Your LinkedIn Profile Month.

Barrett will host four weekly live streams sharing tips and advice to help you create your professional brand along with information on how to gain a job or business opportunities.

“The better your position and branded your LinkedIn profile appears, the greater the opportunities,” Barrett said. LinkedIn has grown to be one of the most vital social media platforms to use for job searching and career advice amassing over 810 million members worldwide.

According to the LinkedIn website, six people are hired through LinkedIn, every minute.

As a LinkedIn guru and creator of International Update Your LinkedIn Profile Month, Barrett understands the power of a dynamic profile.

“LinkedIn has become the leading force for professionals to network, collaborate, and promote thought leadership which can lead to jobs, business, speaking opportunities, and so much more,” Barrett said. “If you want to grow a robust professional online network, LinkedIn is the place to be.”

To help boost your profile for maximum results, tune in to the weekly live streams which take place every Monday at 5:15 p.m. CST.

• Oct. 3, Three Reasons to Have an Updated LinkedIn Profile

• Oct. 10, Three Tips to Uplevel Your LinkedIn Profile

• Oct.17, Free Webinar – LinkedIn Charged Up! 7 Ways to take Your Profile from Blah to Wow

• Oct. 24, Three Ways to Post Great Content to LinkedIn

• Oct. 3, Three Ways to Boost Your LinkedIn Engagement

Register for the free webinar at https://bit.ly/LinkedInChargedUp or SCAN the QR code

Nickquolette Barrett is an Executive Résumé Writer, Career Advancement Coach, Speaker, and LinkedIn Profile Writer. She holds four career industry certifications and specializes in career and interview prep, job search, and salary negotiation. She has also been featured in several print and online media outlets. For additional information, please visit www.irockrésumés.com.