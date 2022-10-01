Ultra Running Champion Dylan Bowman partners with Goldwin

The multi-time champion and Western States 100 board member will be Goldwin's first US athlete

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylan Bowman, Red Bull athlete and multi-time ultra trail running champion, has entered a partnership with Japanese outdoor apparel brand, Goldwin. Bowman is Goldwin's first US athlete and will help to grow Goldwin's running apparel line in the US.

In his twelve years as a professional trail running athlete, Bowman has secured wins globally, notably at Ultra Trail Mount Fuji and Tarawera Ultra Trail, and has podiumed at Western States 100. Tomorrow Bowman will begin the Salomon Ultra Pirineu 100k in Spain.

In addition to racing, Bowman has made a successful career in the run industry. In 2020 he founded Freetrail, a media and events company focused on bringing the sport of trail running to the next generation. Bowman hosts the Freetrail podcast, where he interviews a wide cohort of guests, covering trail and ultrarunning, sports, business, and the outdoor industry.

"At this point in my career I'm inspired to forge deeper partnerships that go further than traditional athlete sponsorships," said Bowman. "I'm inspired to help Goldwin build on its reputation and tradition as an iconic outdoor brand, bridging into the trail running market - the fastest growing outdoor sport and the community I love deeply."

Bowman's involvement will help bring attention to Goldwin's premium run and athletic wear lines. Bowman first met with Goldwin when he traveled to Japan for the Ultra Trail Mount Fuji in 2016 and was struck by their products and vision. In addition to using his platform to increase awareness about Goldwin throughout the run community, Bowman has already begun working on a trail running apparel line in collaboration with the brand.

"It is Goldwin's mission to inspire a deep respect for nature and all it provides to us," said Takuya Kinami, General Manager of Goldwin. "Dylan's impressive career in trail running and his passion for connecting and growing the community is well aligned with Goldwin ideals. We are proud to support Dylan in his training and racing ventures, and look forward to his unique ability to grow Goldwin in the run space."

About Goldwin

Goldwin is an international technical apparel brand whose purpose is to unify minimalist urban design with technical alpine performance. Its products, ranging from high performance skiwear, lifestyle apparel, running apparel and outdoor apparel, follow a distinct design philosophy that emphasizes thoughtfulness and an uncompromising attention to detail. Goldwin has refined its uniquely Japanese approach to design over a history that spans more than 70 years and has taken the brand to international heights. Goldwin has flagship retail stores at San Francisco, Tokyo, Munich and Beijing; its products can also be found online at goldwin-global.com/us . To learn more, follow Goldwin on Instagram at @goldwin_official and @goldwin_sanfrancisco .

