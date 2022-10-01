Submit Release
Senator Costa Mourns the Passing of PA Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer

 

PITTSBURGH, PAOctober 1, 2022 − Last night, PA Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer passed away in his sleep at the age of 74. In response to the unexpected loss of a longtime friend, Senator Jay Costa releases the following statement:

“I am saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of the Honorable Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a respected leader and a true public servant. It has been a joy to call him a friend for the past 30 years as he has served Allegheny County and the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania. A fellow Duquesne Law School graduate and lifelong yinzer, Justice Baer leaves an accomplished legacy of moral clarity, justice, and care for our democracy. I will miss him greatly and am holding his family in my prayers today.”

###

 

