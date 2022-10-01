Gang Members Continue to be Arrested in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 17 gang members.

On September 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended 17 migrants near Mission. A Honduran among the group was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with an extensive immigration history. The subject served 18 months incarceration for being previously removed from the U.S.

The next day, MCS agents conducted record checks on a Salvadoran national, who was apprehended with a group of five migrants. Criminal history revealed he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2017. The subject was sentenced to 100 days confinement.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 15 other gang members associated to MS-13, 18th Street, and Surreno gangs.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.