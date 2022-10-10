Brian J. Esposito, Founder & CEO of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
ABOUT Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC
At Esposito Intellectual Enterprises we source and get behind some of the most exciting global developments in beauty, fashion, technology, music, entertainment, charities, government, transportation, liquor, and many more new and exciting industry developments.
With over 20 years of hard work in developing incredible connections, contacts, relationships, and partnerships we have a quick, economic, efficient, and realistic approach to creating opportunities and watching them flourish. It is a passion of ours to help people and connect them with the right parties to achieve their dreams and visions. It is unfortunately that we do live in a world where it is who you know, and we pride ourselves in sharing who we know with you.
Brian J. Esposito joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Brian J. Esposito discusses the newest offerings of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Brian J. Esposito joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Brian J. Esposito was amazing. The success of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Brian J. Esposito on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Brian J. Esposito who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Brian J. Esposito”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
