USA Citizens United In A National Event on September 24th, 2022 “Global Crisis: USA.” - Replay Available Now

On September 24th, 2022 the Creative Society volunteers ran an open forum online conference titled “Global Crisis: USA.”
We can only fulfill these ideals and dreams by uniting around the Creative Society and its principles. Once we unite around the Creative Society we will ALL achieve Life, Liberty and Happiness.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 24th, 2022 the Creative Society volunteers ran an open forum online conference titled “Global Crisis: USA.” The conference shed light on many aspects of American society in the context of greater global concerns. The American Dream is at risk of collapse as a result of global climate change, the self- consuming, consumerist format of economics and the decline of values that once united the country's citizens. The conference explored each of these topics in detail.
— Creative Society USA
To form a backdrop for the “Global Crisis: USA” conference, Creative Society members went to the streets of the United States and spoke with citizens about their largest concerns. Through the interviews of scared and upset citizens we learn that only in a Creative Society format can the concerns of increasing school and community violence, growing economic class separation, increasing wealth inequality and skyrocketing inflation be resolved. The Creative Society format allows every person regardless of their country of origin the opportunity to feed themselves and their family while not having to choose between paying for energy, water, housing or food. Citizens of the United States are experiencing all of the above stressors while the moral fabric of the country rips apart further everyday.
While citizens of the United States and other countries live each day in fear of economic and personal financial collapse, an even larger threat to our survival was documented in this conference. The threat of natural disasters due to non-anthropomorphic global climate change is by far the biggest threat to humanity's survival regardless of a person’s country of origin.
The Global Crisis: USA conference goes into great detail about the actions and interactions of major forces behind global climate change- all of which are not influenced by human society. Mysterious forces entering the solar system have caused the core of the Earth to shift resulting in a change in the planet’s size and spin. Such changes occur on a 12,000 year cycle and we are near the end of another 12,000 year cycle. As a result the earth has been experiencing a catastrophic increase in natural events such as tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, earthquakes and volcanism. The Creative Society format seeks to unify all of humanity against these threats by using systems and resources we already have in a way that benefits the entire planet.
Many solutions to global climate change have been provided by those who seek to profit while all along the data indicates a rise in energy/electric bills across the country and the world as these “solutions” become more widespread. Conference presenters show how solar panels, wind turbine fans, geothermal units, nuclear power plants and electric cars ALL have some aspect of their development or use that further pollutes the environment which trades one set of problems for another. Green energy is not the solution to global climate problems. An introduction of non-fuel generators on a wide scale can solve the country’s energy needs.
In short, America was founded on a set of ideals and dreams. We can only fulfill these ideals and dreams by uniting around the Creative Society and its principles. Once we unite around the Creative Society we will ALL achieve Life, Liberty and Happiness.
Rewatch is now available via: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-usa or on Youtube: https://youtu.be/Di7z9m6I2j8
