Police conduct awareness talk on UXOs to government workers in Taro

Taro Police, in Choiseul Province have conducted an awareness talk on the Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs) threat to about 50 members of the provincial government workers including medical staff and national government employees this week.

The awareness to the people living in Taro Township and Supizae, Clarifies and provides information to improve knowledge of the dangers of UXOs threat, due to Taro Township being labelled as category A.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Vincent Eria said a lot of questions raised by the workers were clarified on their doubts on threat of UXOs.

PPC Eria said that the police conducted awareness at the Taro market to about 100 people during the lunch hour. Taro police also conducted an awareness program at Choiseul Bay Provincial Secondary School upon the request from the school Principal.

“I am very impressed with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer, Sergeant Celestine Peleni who assists my team on these awareness programs on UXOs. He is doing a great job to clear and safely dispose of those UXOs found on the Taro airstrip runway,” says Mr. Eria.

Superintendent Eria said after the awareness program police received a lot of information about UXOs being reported to Taro police.

