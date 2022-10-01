TAIWAN, October 1 - President Tsai attends the 22nd APAGE & TAMIG Annual Congress

On the afternoon of October 1, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the 22nd Annual Congress of the Asia-Pacific Association for Gynecologic Endoscopy and Minimally Invasive Therapy (APAGE) and the Taiwan Association for Minimally Invasive Gynecology (TAMIG). Noting that Taiwan now plays a leading role in driving progress in the field, and is working with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world to improve women's health, President Tsai expressed hope that those in attendance keep up their hard work, consolidating Taiwan's place as a regional hub for research and training in minimally invasive gynecology.

A transcript of the president's remarks follows:

I am actually very pleased to join all of you once again for this annual congress. It is great to see this major event back in Taiwan for its 22nd year. I want to thank TAMIG, APAGE, and TAOG [Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology] for organizing this wonderful conference. And I am especially grateful to [APAGE Board of Trustees] Chairman Lee [Chyi-long] (李奇龍) for his longstanding efforts as a founder and core member of APAGE.

Events like this congress help advance our knowledge of endoscopy and other minimally invasive therapies, which represent the cutting edge of innovation in this field. These procedures play a life-saving role in women's health care, including the prevention, early detection, and treatment of gynecological cancers.

Thanks to many years of contributions by the organizations represented here, Taiwan is now playing a leading role in driving progress in gynecology, working with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world to improve women's health.

In fact, average life expectancy among both women and men is on the rise in Taiwan. Improving senior citizens' quality of life is a key priority for Taiwan, and helping older women enjoy healthier lives will remain an important health policy goal.

The doctors and experts here today are at the heart of efforts to develop better gynecological treatments and procedures. And I hope your discussions and exchanges here at this conference will help improve medical policy planning in Taiwan and across the region.

I look forward to Taiwan hosting future APAGE meetings, and to seeing even more participants attending in person next time. In the meantime, I hope you all keep up your hard work, consolidating Taiwan's place as a regional hub for research and training in minimally invasive gynecology.

Thank you very much, and I wish you all the best of health as well as a productive annual congress!