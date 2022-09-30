Travel Advisory Reminder: RIDOT to Close Glenbridge Avenue in Providence September 30 - October 7 for Rapid Bridge Replacement

RHODE ISLAND, September 30 - Two overnight closures of Route 6 are also planned during the same week

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists and pedestrians that will implement a full closure of Glenbridge Avenue where it passes over Route 6 in Providence starting tonight, Friday, September 30 at 9 p.m. for the rapid replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge. It will last one week and reopen Friday, October 7 at 9 p.m. During the week RIDOT also will intermittently close other roads, including Route 6.

RIDOT constructed a new bridge next to the old bridge and will slide it into place following demolition of the old bridge. This rapid replacement approach minimizes the overall disruption to traffic and the surrounding neighborhoods, limiting noise and vehicle emissions associated with much longer, conventional construction methods.

Crews will demolish the old bridge starting at 9 p.m. on September 30 and will complete demolition by Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m. During this time Route 6 in both directions will be closed and a detour will be in place using Hartford Avenue.

For the week-long closure of Glenbridge Avenue, RIDOT will establish detours using Hartford Avenue, Killingly Street, Greenville Avenue and Manton Avenue. Maps showing these routes and the Route 6 closure detour routes are available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Pedestrians will be able to cross over Route 6 from Friday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 4. After 9 p.m. on Tuesday there will no access for pedestrians until the new bridge is installed. Pedestrians will be able to cross over Route 6 using the Woonasquatucket River Greenway and pedestrian bridge at Merino Park. RIDOT has done extensive outreach to the community including the area schools to inform pedestrians of the detours, and will have staff available at the project to assist pedestrians. Bilingual fliers and maps will be available to anyone trying to bypass the bridge closure.

RIDOT will slide the new bridge into place starting Wednesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. and concluding at 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. During this time Route 6 will be closed. In addition, Buttonhole Drive will be closed from Thursday, October 5 at 2 p.m. to Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. to work on the bridge approaches.

The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is 53 years old. Approximately 14,000 vehicles use it daily. It is part of bridge group 16A which is budgeted for $14.9 million. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Travelers are strongly urged to find alternate routes during the closure as RIDOT expects delays.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge replacement project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.