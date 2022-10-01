Annual Metal Detector Holiday Gift Guide Just Released by MetalDetector.com

MetalDetector.com announces the release of their annual holiday metal detector gift guide. It features the best offers from the top metal detector brands. The guide takes the mystery out of selecting the best metal detector for kids and adults.

MetalDetector.com has just released their annual holiday metal detector buyers guide. This year's guide features great holiday gift ideas for everyone. They have done all of the hard work and reviewed offers from the top 8 brands and hundreds of metal detector models available. The guide highlights this years best deals. Company spokesperson, Michael Bernzweig said "A metal detector is the perfect gift for someone who has everything, so they can go out and find more!" The guide offers product reviews on the best metal detectors for the entire family, including great ideas for choosing a kids metal detector.

Consumers who are looking for that unique gift will love the holiday metal detector buyers guide from MetalDetector.com. Their product team has just finished putting together their annual gift giving guide. The guide is a perfect resource for selecting a gift for that hard to buy for person. With an uncertain economy, this year's guide is packed with creative ideas to stretch hard earned dollars the farthest. The metal detecting gift guide is organized by price range. Metal detector reviews for the models that offer the best value in each category are included. Consumers that are short on time and ready to buy a metal detector can check out this year's holiday metal detector promotions.

Here is a sneak peak at some of the top holiday picks. Around $100, the new Garrett Pro-Pointer is a hot new accessory item for pinpointing coins, rings and relics. The Bounty Hunter Treasure Tracker is made in the USA and is one of the most popular kid's metal detectors at just $69.95. The new Bounty Hunter Discovery 1100 metal detector features a sleek black design and digital LCD target identification display. Under $300, the new Fisher F5 metal detector is a great choice. The Garrett Apex metal detector is a top Multi-Frequency detector yet without the high price for such a unit. When price is not an object, the new XP Deus 2 Wireless Metal Detector is a gadget geek's best friend at $1599. This unit can be updated directly from a PC or laptop, it's like having a "new metal detector"!

MetalDetector.com is the website of a second generation, 25 year old family run business in Southborough, MA. What separates MetalDetector.com from the rest are its people, dedication to quality, guaranteed lowest prices and superior customer care. Everyone at the company is a dedicated metal detector enthusiast and passionate about the hobby. They offer free shipping in the US and flexible payment options: No payments for 90 days through PayPal Pay Later, Afirm Financing, Credit & Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Gift Certificates, and Paid By Cash.

MetalDetector.com is an authorized supplier for all of the top manufacturers of metal detectors including Garrett, Teknetics, Bounty Hunter, Depthmaster Audiophones, Treasure Products Vibra Probe, Detector Pro, Discovery, JW Fishers and Fisher. Check out the Christmas gift ideas and buying guides: Selecting Metal Detector Accessories and What Is The Best Metal Detector. Consumers looking for a metal detector for kids should be sure to read the article on Selecting The Best Metal Detector for Kids. Detector Electronics Corp ships world wide and corporate offices are located at 23 Turnpike Rd., Southborough, MA 01772. They can be reached toll free in the US at 800-446-0244, in Canada at 888-627-5295, or outside the US at 508-460-6244.

