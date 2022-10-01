Submit Release
News Search

There were 581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,052 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Latin American Heritage Month

In October, Canadians across the country celebrate Latin American Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In October, we celebrate Latin American Heritage Month, a time for us to recognize the valuable contributions that Latin American communities continue to make to Canada. 

A diverse and ever-growing part of our society, Canadians of Latin American heritage represent the strong, inclusive country that Canada has become. Here at home, members of the many Latin American communities have made a significant impact by sharing their vibrant cultures and traditions including music, dance, food and much more. Their contributions continue to help shape our country's present and future, and we are better because of it.  

As we take the time to celebrate the impact of these diverse communities, we're also given an opportunity to learn more about their rich history and traditions. 

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to take part in the many activities across this country in celebration of Latin American heritage and culture.

Happy Latin American Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c9071.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Latin American Heritage Month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.