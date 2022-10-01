Modern Enamel Earrings are the Highlight of Blingvine's New Festive Collection

Enamel Earrings are the highlight of Blingvine's Festive Collection 2022

Blingvine launched a new festive collection for this season, including exquisite enamel earrings. Perfect for gifting others or yourself on these festivities.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest festive season in India for 2022 is here. The festive season in India always brings a lot of joy and hope to everyone. During this season in India, the exchange of gifts in the form of festive wishes happen. And it is not only limited to friends and family, but corporates also look for gifts for their employees to make them feel like family and cherish the role they play in the company's growth.

So, if you are looking for an exclusive gift this festive season for a friend, family, your employees or yourself, Blingvine has a solution. The imitation jewellery shop has an extensive festive jewellery collection featuring AD necklaces, Mother of Pearl bracelets, Enamel earrings, etc., where later is the highlight of the same.

Imitation jewellery is definitely something that is - a) affordable, b) a thoughtful gift and c) unique. Jewellery is something that every girl or woman adores, and nothing can beat that. It makes an apt gift for a friend, family member, and, in fact, for the females of your office. Blingvine’s exclusive festive collection has pieces curated with AAA Austrian Crystals, American Diamonds, 18K Rose Gold, Yellow Gold, German Rhodium plating, etc. All these high-quality materials used in the manufacturing of jewellery, coerce it an apt website to shop for your festive gifting.

Talking about enamel jewellery, well, it is one such classy and exclusive piece of jewellery that makes you look dressy subtly. The website is filled with startling jewellery options that are staggering to look at and makes for the best gift. They are also running great offers and discounts on the festive collection to make it easy for you to grab a piece and land it in your arms.

“Past couple of years have been a little low in terms of festive celebrations, and we all know why. That is why this year our team thought to make festivities more joyous and curated designs that look fresh from the oven. At Blingvine, our motive has always been to offer the best designs to customers at affordable prices. And to continue the legacy, we have added some exquisite enamel earrings along with other jewellery options”, says Blingvine’s CEO Gaurav Bansal. Past years snatched away all the fun and enjoyment we used to have as a family during the festive season.

Jewellery as a festive present will not only embark your thoughtfulness but your care for the receiver too. Jewellery being an eternal gift lasts for many years and is a total paisa-wasool investment. Blingvine also offers you a quality check and a one-year warranty with each purchase that enables you to have only top-notch quality products.

About Blingvine: Beating the European market offering imitation jewellery at expensive prices, Blingvine has become a saviour. Started by an IIT graduate, the company offers phenomenal designs at an unbeatable price. The idea was to bring Indian women reasonable imitation jewellery that not only looks real but is cost-effective too.