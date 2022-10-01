Submit Release
Uniform Advantage Donates $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Uniform Advantage, a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, is proud to continue its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® with a $20,000 donation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, is proud to continue its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) with a $20,000 donation.

"Uniform Advantage is all about supporting and celebrating our healthcare heroes," said Susan Masimore, President & CEO of UA. "Not only the people who care for patients but those who offer hope and help through research and by finding cures. This donation isn't just for BCRF, but everyone they touch through their amazing work."

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. With more than 44,000 Americans expected to die of breast cancer this year, the disease affects a staggering number of people, including family, friends, healthcare professionals, and caregivers.

"The need to discover better treatments has never been more urgent," said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. "Through our shared commitment to research, we will bring an end to breast cancer."

BCRF funds researchers who have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and metastasis. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research—and metastatic breast cancer research—in the world and is the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the country.

Over the past three years, Uniform Advantage has donated $60,000 to BCRF, and its employees have raised thousands more through peer-to-peer fundraising.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, affecting both women and men," said Masimore. "It is a cause around which we all can rally. Every one of us at UA is proud to support the vital work of BCRF."

