Entrepreneur Economist Dr Pradeep Toshniwal awarded Honorary doctorate in Economics
The Senate of The Oxford Union Academy bestows rare recognition to economist Dr Pradeep Toshniwal. Dr Toshniwal was conferred honorary doctorate in Economics
The World Economic Order is making a transition from free economy to a much complex economy”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Senate of The Oxford Union Academy on 29th September 2022 awarded an honorary doctorate in economics and International Trade to Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal Managing Director of R Impex Limited. Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal is a leading economist and expert in international trade and a visiting lecturer at main worldwide administration institutes.
— Dr Pradeep Toshniwal
Speaking about this, Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal mentioned: “I am very pleased to receive an honorary doctorate from The Oxford Union Academy. This landmark achievement will further my goal of continuing my academic and professional journey through critical areas of scientific research. I am honored to receive this award as an honorary doctorate in economics.”
Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal is a world knowledgeable on modern points and a sought-after speaker at numerous worldwide boards. Dr. Toshniwal is credited with popularity as an innovator, social connections, a monitor report of worth creation, and traders’ expectations of worth creation.
Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal Managing Director of R Impex Limited is a world citizen and a powerful believer in company social accountability. Over the years Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal steadily moved from the company world to charitable and educational ventures. R Impex Limited is a leading exporter of Healthcare products based out of Hong Kong with a presence in over 75 countries worldwide
The Oxford Union Academy represents the United Kingdom in the International Council for Science (ICSU), Association of All European Academies (ALLEA), World Federation of Scientists (WFS), International Academic Union (UAI), UNESCO, InterAcademy Panel (IAP), and different worldwide scientific organizations. It has three departments uniting members (327 members, together with 95 full members, 90 corresponding members, 50 honorary members, and 97 overseas members) on the precept of associated sciences.
Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal is the promoter and Managing Director of R Impex Limited. He has completed his graduation in finance from India. Dr. Pradeep Tosniwal was conferred Honorary Doctorate in International Trade for his exemplary contribution in the field of Pharma by the Indian Institute of Research Management India
Coming from a very humble beginning, Dr. Padeep Toshniwal has achieved exceptional results through developing & redefining the business roadmap, ensuring differentiation as a competitive advantage, and clearly focusing on the brands consumers want & products consumers need.
Under Dr. Toshniwal’s flagship, the marketing and research departments were established & product development department was expanded. The company has been growing at a CAGR of 175 %. Profitable growth is the aim of anticipating future trends and having the most talented & motivated team in the country.
Under his guidance, the company ventured into new geographies with a wide product range in various therapeutic segments. His vision and value system have guided the organization towards sustainable profitability. Dr. Toshniwal had created a professional team.
A keen champion of Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR ), Dr. Toshniwal provides strong support to initiatives in Girl Child education, which to date, has contributed close to Rs 6000,000 to society.
R Impex Limited is Hong Kong’s leading supplier of Anti Cancer, Anti Malarial, and Anti Viral Intermediates and APIs with a presence in over 75 countries in the world. He set out with a vision to create a global pharmaceutical services company. Under his able and dynamic leadership, R Impex Limited has grown rapidly to attain newer milestones and the highest level of performance. He is the principal architect for the progress of the organization.
Dr. Pradeep Toshniwal with more than two decades of experience across business and finance functions. He is well versed in the overall management of the company and possesses a vast amount of hands-on experience in marketing, production, and finance. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal, organizational skills, and managerial abilities have enabled R Impex Limited to grow leaps and bounds and spread its wings across the globe.
