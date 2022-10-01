Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,061 in the last 365 days.

Kamehameha Highway ramp closures scheduled in Waipahu for striping work

Posted on Sep 30, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of ramp closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway connecting to the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway, on Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work. Work will occur at the following locations:

  • Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.
  • Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound Farrington Highway.
  • Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.
  • H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kamehameha Highway.
  • H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.
  • Farrington Highway westbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.

Ramps will not be closed concurrently, and detours will be implemented when each ramp is closed. Once striping work is completed in Waipahu, the contractor will move to Kapolei and work on the ramps connecting to Kalaeloa Boulevard and Wakea Street, as listed below.

  • Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.
  • Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto westbound H-1 Freeway.
  • H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.
  • H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.
  • Wakea Street northbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.
  • H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway extension (Exit 1E).

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. First responders and emergency vehicles may not pass through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Kamehameha Highway ramp closures scheduled in Waipahu for striping work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.