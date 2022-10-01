Kamehameha Highway ramp closures scheduled in Waipahu for striping work

Main, News Posted on Sep 30, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of ramp closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway connecting to the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway, on Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work. Work will occur at the following locations:

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto eastbound Farrington Highway.

Kamehameha Highway southbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kamehameha Highway.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.

Farrington Highway westbound ramp onto northbound Kamehameha Highway.

Ramps will not be closed concurrently, and detours will be implemented when each ramp is closed. Once striping work is completed in Waipahu, the contractor will move to Kapolei and work on the ramps connecting to Kalaeloa Boulevard and Wakea Street, as listed below.

Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto eastbound H-1 Freeway.

Kalaeloa Boulevard northbound ramp onto westbound H-1 Freeway.

H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.

H-1 Freeway eastbound ramp onto southbound Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Wakea Street northbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway.

H-1 Freeway westbound ramp onto westbound Farrington Highway extension (Exit 1E).

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. First responders and emergency vehicles may not pass through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

