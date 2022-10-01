Submit Release
Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain cheeses due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Product Name

Brand

Size

UPC

Sell Thru Dates

Store Banners

States

Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Wedge

Primo Taglio

LB

21004900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022

Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, NV OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY

ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Small

ReadyMeals

Each

21693900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

ReadyMeals Brie & Bleu Cheese Large Tray

ReadyMeals

Each

21751400000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA

ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Large

ReadyMeals

Each

27290000000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

Elegant Charcuterie Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29134100000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

Fruit & Fine Cheese 16 Inch Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29139900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

Cocktail Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29140800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA

Sandwich Baguette 16 Inch Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29614200000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MD, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY

Gourmet Cheese 16 Inch Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29749700000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

Artisan Cheese Tray

Store Prepared

LB

21816200000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons

CA, HI, NV

Soft Cheese Tray

Store Prepared

LB

21835000000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons

CA, HI, NV

Primo Taglio Sundried Tomato Brie

Primo Taglio

Each

27120000000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons

CA, HI, NV

Primo Cranberry Brie

Primo Taglio

Each

27125600000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons

CA, HI, NV

ReadyMeals Brie & Walnut Cheese Tray Small

ReadyMeals

Each

27291900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY

ReadyMeals Brie & Blue Cheese Tray Small

ReadyMeals

Each

27292900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY

European Cheese Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29142200000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT

Primo Taglio charcuterie bag

Primo Taglio

Each

27125800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 9/30/2022

Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons

CA, HI, NV

Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 12-16

Store Prepared

Each

21323400000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons

AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA

Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 8-12

Store Prepared

Each

21326600000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, King's, Safeway, Vons

AZ, CT, DC, DE, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA

Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 12-16

Store Prepared

Each

21332800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons

AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA

Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 8-12

Store Prepared

Each

21345500000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons

AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA

Sweet & Savory Favorites Charcuterie Bag

Store Prepared

Each

27137400000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

ACME, Balducci's, King's, Safeway

CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA

Holiday Sweet Tray

Store Prepared

Each

29141700000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons

AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT

Ooh Lala French Sampler

Store Prepared

8oz

29122300000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

Oui Oui Brie With Berries

Store Prepared

LB

29147000000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

Lattice Brie

Store Prepared

LB

29147200000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

Baked Brie

Store Prepared

LB

29147300000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

Brie With Preserves

Store Prepared

LB

29147400000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

Turtle Brie

Store Prepared

LB

29167500000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Jewel-Osco

IA, IL, IN

ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Hot

ReadyMeals

Each

21094500000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Safeway

AK, ID, WA

ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Cold

ReadyMeals

Each

21786100000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022

Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb

AK, AR, ID, LA, TX, WA

Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Cheese Wheel

Primo Taglio

LB

21004900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022

Albertsons, Pavilions, Vons

CA

Baking Brie En Croute

Store Prepared

Each

27172300000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Shaw's, Star Market

MA, ME, NH, RI, VT

Baking Brie Red Raspberry Preserve En Croute

Store Prepared

Each

27172500000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022

Shaw's, Star Market

MA, ME, NH, RI, VT



