Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain cheeses due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
|
Product Name
|
Brand
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Sell Thru Dates
|
Store Banners
|
States
|
Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Wedge
|
Primo Taglio
|
LB
|
21004900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022
|
Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, NV OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY
|
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Small
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
21693900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
ReadyMeals Brie & Bleu Cheese Large Tray
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
21751400000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
|
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Large
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
27290000000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
Elegant Charcuterie Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29134100000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
Fruit & Fine Cheese 16 Inch Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29139900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
Cocktail Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29140800000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
|
Sandwich Baguette 16 Inch Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29614200000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MD, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY
|
Gourmet Cheese 16 Inch Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29749700000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
Artisan Cheese Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
21816200000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
|
CA, HI, NV
|
Soft Cheese Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
21835000000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
|
CA, HI, NV
|
Primo Taglio Sundried Tomato Brie
|
Primo Taglio
|
Each
|
27120000000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
|
CA, HI, NV
|
Primo Cranberry Brie
|
Primo Taglio
|
Each
|
27125600000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
|
CA, HI, NV
|
ReadyMeals Brie & Walnut Cheese Tray Small
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
27291900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
|
ReadyMeals Brie & Blue Cheese Tray Small
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
27292900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY
|
European Cheese Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29142200000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT
|
Primo Taglio charcuterie bag
|
Primo Taglio
|
Each
|
27125800000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 9/30/2022
|
Andronico's Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
|
CA, HI, NV
|
Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 12-16
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
21323400000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons
|
AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
|
Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 8-12
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
21326600000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, King's, Safeway, Vons
|
AZ, CT, DC, DE, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA
|
Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 12-16
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
21332800000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons
|
AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
|
Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 8-12
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
21345500000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Safeway, Vons
|
AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
|
Sweet & Savory Favorites Charcuterie Bag
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
27137400000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
ACME, Balducci's, King's, Safeway
|
CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA
|
Holiday Sweet Tray
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
29141700000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, King's, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
|
AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT
|
Ooh Lala French Sampler
|
Store Prepared
|
8oz
|
29122300000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
Oui Oui Brie With Berries
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
29147000000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
Lattice Brie
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
29147200000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
Baked Brie
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
29147300000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
Brie With Preserves
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
29147400000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
Turtle Brie
|
Store Prepared
|
LB
|
29167500000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Jewel-Osco
|
IA, IL, IN
|
ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Hot
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
21094500000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Safeway
|
AK, ID, WA
|
ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Cold
|
ReadyMeals
|
Each
|
21786100000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
|
Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb
|
AK, AR, ID, LA, TX, WA
|
Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Cheese Wheel
|
Primo Taglio
|
LB
|
21004900000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022
|
Albertsons, Pavilions, Vons
|
CA
|
Baking Brie En Croute
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
27172300000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Shaw's, Star Market
|
MA, ME, NH, RI, VT
|
Baking Brie Red Raspberry Preserve En Croute
|
Store Prepared
|
Each
|
27172500000
|
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
|
Shaw's, Star Market
|
MA, ME, NH, RI, VT