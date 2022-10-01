Nationally-Recognized Medicare Expert Jae Oh To Host The Medicare ABCs Webinar

Certified Financial Planner and author, Jae Oh, announces plans to host Medicare ABCs, an information-only webinar to dissect Medicare, its features, and benefits

Jae Oh, a renowned Medicare expert, licensed insurance producer in multiple states, and author of the highly-rated Maximize Your Medicare (Allworth, 2022), is set to share his wealth of knowledge with the rest of the world as he hosts Medicare ABCs. The information-only webinar will hold on Saturday, October 8th, at 10 AM EDT. The recording will also be available for those unable to watch the live webinar.

“Medicare is the cornerstone of retirement planning in the United States. The rights and options are in the consumer’s favor, as long as he or she correctly understands them. Unfortunately, inaccurate and biased information about Medicare is everywhere, due to flawed descriptions and misunderstanding of the publicity available to the public I realize that people want the easy, single answer, but that is impractical, given that there are well over 60 million Medicare beneficiaries.” – Jae Oh.

Medicare ABCs details the different aspects of Medicare for newcomers as well as experienced users, with the webinar providing an accurate description of Medicare Part A, Part B, Prescription Drug benefits, Medigap, and Medicare Advantage. In addition, Mr. Oh will compare Medigap with Medicare Advantage. He will also give a description of the trade-offs involved, and detail the process of making changes and the conditions involved.

The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) begins on October 15 and ends on December 7. “It is very unfortunate that people attempt to oversimplify everything, including the name of this specific period. There are limitations to what people can do during the Medicare Annual Election Period, and to use the word ‘open’ is misleading and leaves the wrong impression to those new to Medicare.”

There are a wide variety of options, including Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans (Part D), with yearly changes. “People can either save money or receive the set of benefits that meet their healthcare needs, at their budget. This is especially important with inflation and stress in financial markets,” Oh says.

Medicare ABCs will be presented to the widest variety of audiences, from local libraries and senior centers to the State Bar of Michigan and national conferences of wealth managers. Mr. Oh’s quotes on Medicare and other financial topics can be read and heard in the media nationwide. “The great thing about Medicare is that people from every background can access the full suite of choices, something that doesn’t exist in other walks of life.”

Interested persons are required to subscribe to Jae's Corner, a newsletter by Jae Oh, and register online. There is also a special offer that comes with one-year access to www.gh2unfiltered.com, a website where curated financial information and insight is shared on a wide variety of financial topics, for all ages.

