The University of Massachusetts Amherst and INTO form new student recruitment partnership

INTO will leverage its extensive global reach and market knowledge to recruit some of the best talent for UMass master's programs

INTO University Partnerships, a leading global higher education company, has announced a new partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst), one of the top 70 national universities in the United States.

The partnership will support international student recruitment for 17 UMass master’s degrees in highly sought-after fields such as business, science, and engineering. The majority of programs are STEM-designated.

Leveraging its extensive recruitment network worldwide, INTO will work closely with UMass to further build the university’s profile in key student mobility markets and expand its global reach.

INTO will begin recruiting students to these select UMass Amherst programs from October 2022.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, an elite institution known globally for its commitment to academic excellence and pursuit of progress. With INTO’s unparalleled reach and market knowledge, we look forward to helping some of the best talent in every corner of the world join the world-class UMass community,” said Olivia Streatfeild, CEO of INTO.

Located in Amherst, Massachusetts, less than two hours from Boston, UMass Amherst is the No. 67 national university and the No. 26 public university in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023. With 1,400 faculty members, the university is globally recognized for its programs across in-demand sectors such as engineering and business, dozens of which rank among the top 200 worldwide.

“This new partnership with INTO represents an important new step in our strategy to grow the number and diversity of international graduate students”, said Kalpen Trivedi, Vice Provost for Global Affairs at UMass Amherst. “INTO’s global reach will ensure broad visibility for our world class programs.”

By focusing on research, diversity and revolutionary thinking — what the university refers to as the UMass Edge — exceptional students from across the globe graduate from UMass Amherst with the industry knowledge and technical skills they need to launch rewarding careers.

“This partnership will build on the university’s reputation for world-class academics and innovative research, ensuring more students benefit from the educational and professional opportunities available at UMass,” said Ms. Streatfeild.

INTO’s tie-up with UMass Amherst marks its latest partnership in the US, and it will focus exclusively on recruiting students from around the world for one- and two-year UMass master’s programs in highly sought-after fields. Programs offered through the partnership include the MS in electrical and computer engineering, the MS in business analytics, and the MS in applied mathematics.

UMass Amherst fast facts:

- #67 in National Universities – U.S. News & World Report 2023

- #26 Public University – U.S. News & World Report 2023

- #53 Best Business School – U.S. News & World Report 2023

- #57 Best Engineering School – U.S. News & World Report 2023

- 27% of graduate students come from outside of the US, from more than 100 different countries.

- UMass Amherst is home to 1,400+ full-time instructional faculty members, including 11 of the world's most highly cited researchers (Clarivate Analytics 2021).

INTO University Partnerships is an independent organization committed to expanding higher education and career opportunities for students across the globe.

Since its inception in 2005, INTO has pioneered innovation in international education and created groundbreaking partnerships with universities across the US, UK and Australia. It has so far helped more than 130,000 students from 190 countries realise their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university. INTO also equips students to get a head start in building a career by offering exceptional academic and employability skills programmes.

INTO is active in over 120 countries and provides personalised service to international students with more than 1,500 experienced staff worldwide and a global network of 2,000 recruitment partners.

