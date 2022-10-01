Thank you SPC for Cardiotocography & Doppler machines

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) is grateful for the 16 Cardiotocography (CTG) machines and 18 fetal Doppler machines provided by the Pacific Community, SPC.

The CTG machine is used to monitor the heart of fetal or babies while still in their mother’s womb via an ultrasound device placed on the mother’s abdomen. It is widely used during pregnancy to assess and monitor well- being of babies inside the womb, predominantly with pregnancies with risks of complications at birth. It can also monitor contractions in women before birth to assist

A fetal Doppler machine on the other hand is a medical device using sound waves to also test for a baby’s heartbeat.

Both are critical medical devices can help clinicians to determine for caesarean and other medical procedures should thereby complications detected and addressed, reducing the chances of mother and baby getting severely sick and dying from medical complications.

In handing over the equipment, Dr Silina Motofaga, Team Leader of Clinical Services program, Public Health Division of SPC said that SPC is pleased to have procured the equipment with funds provided by the European Union and to finally deliver them to NRH.

“We hope that the machines will serve well relevant health workers in their ongong work to monitor health of pregnant mothers and their babies to ensure any complications is detected at the earliest for necessary procedures so the health of mothers and their babies are preserved. SPC will continue to work closely with Solomon Islands health sector and provide support where needed”, said Dr Motofaga.

Receiving the items, Acting NRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Rooney Jagilly, thanked the European Union for the funding and SPC for procurement and delivery of the items to NRH.

“Indeed a blessing for our medical team as it will enhance their capability to discharge their duties but more importantly for women and their babies. This equipment will greatly preserve the health of pregnant women and their babies inside their wombs with early detections of any health issues before birth”, said Dr Jagilly

He said that because of electricity requirements for the machines to operate, only selected health facilities across the country will receive these devices however the hospital management and responsible officers will work to ensure at least every province have one of these devices to support them in their work.

-MHMS Press