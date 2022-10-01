Zebec to Launch its Rollup Chain via Eclipse to Bring Frictionless Global Payment Standards

The Solana-Based Protocol Allows Employees to Be Paid in USDC or Other Stablecoins by the Second

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Solana's repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it affects not just traders but projects building on top of Solana. Zebec is becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with over 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec. With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is proud to announce the launch of its own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.

Multi-chain development is inevitable. Hence, Zebec brings Eclipse to become the infrastructure of multiple public chains and bring many allies and users to Zebec.

Eclipse offers high-powered, modular rollups. As a rollup, Eclipse does not have its own Byzantine fault-tolerant consensus. Removing this bottleneck enables Eclipse to reach far higher execution speeds than what is possible for an L1.

The Eclipse execution layer is forked from Solana's execution layer. This includes features such as Solana's virtual machine (extended Berkeley Packet Filter or eBPF), parallel processing of transactions (Sealevel), and pipelining (transaction processing unit) and will enable Solana dApps to go multichain and access inter-blockchain communication.

Eclipse will be deployed to Cosmos as a sovereign rollup. Eclipse enables a variety of dApps on Cosmos that are not possible right now, such as Stream Payments, Trading real-world assets (RWAs) with sizeable oracle data, notifications, and messaging.

The team anticipates a public testnet to go live in early 2023. The network will be launched with support from the Celestia ecosystem, and Zebec will serve as a lighthouse use case for the Eclipse architecture.

Launched in November 2021 by Sam Thapaliya, Zebec is backed by several well-known crypto VCs such as Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, Alameda Research, Circle, Lightspeed, and others.

The protocol has raised over $28 million in funding so far, including a $15 million venture round earlier this year.

After the announcement of the launch of the BNB Chain on September 25, users will be able to use the payment service on EVM Chain other than Solana, officially announcing Zebec's cross-chain journey and kicking off the Zebec Chain. To further improve trading, Zebec Chain will work with Eclipse in-depth, using Optimistic Rollup and ZK Rollup technology to enable transaction speeds of up to 700,000 TPS, achieving higher execution speeds than L1.

With Web2 Payment Partners joining the Zebec Ecosystem, Visa, the largest multinational financial services company by market share, has launched the ZBC Debit Card. Zebec's hard-line meta-payments are set to become a legendary Web3 infrastructure, adding endless possibilities to global payment applications and accelerating the future of frictionless transactions.

With this launch, Zebec will also initiate Operation Horizon to expand our ecosystem with the help of our firm and supportive community members, with early contributors being eligible for rewards and revenue sharing. Details of Operation Horizon will be announced in the near future.

Join Zebec and follow Zebec's Twitter.



