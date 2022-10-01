Conduct Board Releases October Disciplinary Hearings

The Board of Professional Conduct's disciplinary cases include one continuance and a remote hearing.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four October disciplinary hearings involving three attorneys and a former judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Respondent’s counsel: Gary J. Leppla, DaytonHearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

October 18-19 (via Zoom only)

Disciplinary Counsel v. Jason Daniel Warner

Case No. 2022-021

Respondent’s counsel: Thomas W. Kidd, Jr., Cincinnati

Hearing link

Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt (continued from September 26-27)

Case No. 2021-014

Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

October 25

Disciplinary Counsel v. Gregory Erwin Carter

Case No. 2022-027

Respondent’s counsel: Dennis W. McNamara, Columbus

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus