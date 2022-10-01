Conduct Board Releases October Disciplinary Hearings
The Board of Professional Conduct's disciplinary cases include one continuance and a remote hearing.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four October disciplinary hearings involving three attorneys and a former judge.
All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.
Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.October 3
Disciplinary Counsel v. Charles Anthony McKinney
Case No. 2022-001
Respondent’s counsel: Gary J. Leppla, Dayton
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
October 18-19 (via Zoom only)
Disciplinary Counsel v. Jason Daniel Warner
Case No. 2022-021
Respondent’s counsel: Thomas W. Kidd, Jr., Cincinnati
Hearing link
Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt (continued from September 26-27)
Case No. 2021-014
Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
October 25
Disciplinary Counsel v. Gregory Erwin Carter
Case No. 2022-027
Respondent’s counsel: Dennis W. McNamara, Columbus
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus