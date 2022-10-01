Free Books for Children, Support for Student Athletes and Creative Expression

Governor Newsom takes final action of 2022 legislative session

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today took action on the final bills of the 2021-22 legislative session, including measures that will offer free books to the youngest Californians every month, prevent creative expression like rap lyrics from being used inappropriately as evidence in criminal cases, and allow student athletes training for the Olympics in California to qualify for in-state tuition.

Governor Newsom signed SB 1183 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program to children statewide. Under the initiative, launched to inspire a love of reading at an early age, California children under the age of five will be eligible to enroll in the program to receive a free book every month through a direct mail program starting in June 2023.

Joined virtually by award-winning rappers, record producers and record industry executives, Governor Newsom signed AB 2799 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles), a first-in-the-nation bill that limits the use of creative expression like rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases to protect against bias.

Governor signs AB 2799 joined by Meek Mill, Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer, record executive Kevin Liles, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, YG, Killer Mike, CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Jay Mason Jr., Too $hort and TYGA

In a virtual ceremony, Governor Newsom signed AB 2747 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood), which will make Olympians, Paralympians and elite Olympic hopefuls who train in California eligible for in-state tuition.

Governor signs AB 2747 joined by Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, student athletes and advocates, Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman, Chief Athlete Officer for LA28 and Olympic Gold Medalist Janet Evans and Assemblymember Nazarian

A full list of bills the Governor signed is below:

AB 30 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Equitable Outdoor Access Act.

AB 512 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – State highways: relinquishment: infrastructural barriers.

AB 547 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Domestic violence: victim’s rights.

AB 775 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Contribution requirements: recurring contributions.

AB 1164 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Dams and reservoirs: exclusions: publicly owned or operated regulating basins.

AB 1355 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Public social services: hearings.

AB 1406 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Law enforcement agency policies: carrying of equipment.

AB 1426 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – California Advanced Services Fund: Broadband Adoption Account.

AB 1432 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

AB 1445 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Planning and zoning: regional housing need allocation: climate change impacts.

AB 1613 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Theft: jurisdiction.

AB 1637 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Criminal profiteering: asset forfeiture: unemployment and disability insurance fraud.

AB 1780 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Corporations: shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.

AB 1800 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry.

AB 1863 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Income tax: CalFile: online tax filing: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

AB 1899 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Crimes: false personation.

AB 2098 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Physicians and surgeons: unprofessional conduct. A signing message can be found here.

AB 2107 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Clinical laboratory testing.

AB 2147 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Pedestrians.

AB 2194 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians: continuing education: cultural competency.

AB 2229 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Peace officers: minimum standards: bias evaluation.

AB 2275 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Mental health: involuntary commitment.

AB 2301 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Alcoholic beverage sales: beer manufacturers: licensed premises.

AB 2307 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Alcoholic beverages: beer manufacturers: branch offices.

AB 2319 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Surplus land: former military base land.

AB 2344 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Wildlife connectivity: transportation projects.

AB 2424 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Credit services organizations.

AB 2436 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Death certificates: content.

AB 2466 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Foster children.

AB 2526 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Incarcerated persons: health records.

AB 2594 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Vehicle registration and toll charges.

AB 2629 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Juveniles: dismissals.

AB 2647 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Local government: open meetings.

AB 2747 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Public postsecondary education: tuition and fees: Team USA student athletes.

AB 2799 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Evidence: admissibility of creative expressions.

AB 2870 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.

AB 2872 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Domestic violence: victims: address confidentiality.

AB 2880 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Taxation: credits: College Access Tax Credit.

SB 38 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Beverage containers.

SB 216 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance: mandatory coverage.

SB 233 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Civil actions: appearance by telephone.

SB 298 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Brewpub-restaurant licenses: bona fide public eating place license.

SB 307 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Great Redwood Trail Agency: County of Humboldt: state moneys: compatible offices.

SB 467 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Expert witnesses: writ of habeas corpus.

SB 644 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Health care coverage outreach. A signing message can be found here.

SB 656 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Stockton-East Water District: water rates.

SB 858 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties.

SB 863 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Domestic violence: death review teams.

SB 922 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects.

SB 942 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Low Carbon Transit Operations Program: free or reduced fare transit program.

SB 975 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Debt: coerced debts.

SB 1029 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – One Health Program: zoonotic diseases.

SB 1046 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Solid waste: precheckout and carryout bags.

SB 1183 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – The California State Library: Statewide Imagination Library Program.

SB 1184 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Confidentiality of Medical Information Act: school-linked services coordinators.

SB 1228 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Criminal procedure: DNA samples.

SB 1384 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Firearms: dealer requirements.

SB 1394 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Conservatorships: gravely disabled persons.

SB 1425 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Open-space element: updates.

SB 1500 by the Committee on Health – Public health: federal regulation.

