ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 30-Oct 3) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 near Chandler closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour : Expect delays. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Also: The southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road. Note : Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2).

(Santan Freeway) (Oct. 1) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Expect delays. (Santan Freeway) (Price Freeway) (Red Mountain Freeway) (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Also: The southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road. : (Oct. 3) for bridge work. (Oct. 2). Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) for bridge work. Note : Northbound 40th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 and Guadalupe Road closed in both directions over I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3).

(Oct. 1) for bridge work. : and (Oct. 3). Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) for paving and bridge work. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed. Detour : An alternate freeway route to avoid closure is eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area. Drivers also can use I-10 in the West Valley to southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure at US 60 can detour on eastbound US 60, southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway).

(Superstition Freeway) (Santan Freeway) (Oct. 3) for paving and bridge work. : (Red Mountain Freeway) (Price Freeway) (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area. Drivers also can use I-10 in the West Valley to southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure at US 60 can detour on eastbound US 60, southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Cactus Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 will remain open but expect delays. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours to reach southbound SR 51 as an alternate route to the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport region. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Deer Valley Road can detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues . Note : I-17 also narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Cactus Road and Dunlap Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) for work on Valley Metro light rail bridge project.

(Oct. 3) for pavement improvement project. : . : (Oct. 3) for work on Valley Metro light rail bridge project. Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Grand and 75th avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including northbound 75th or 67th avenues to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Note : Crews plan to reopen Loop 101 in sections as soon as possible as the work progresses.

(Agua Fria Freeway) (Oct. 1) for pavement sealing. : beyond the closure. : Crews plan to reopen Loop 101 in sections as soon as possible as the work progresses. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) for pavement sealing. Detour : Drivers can exit to southbound 67th or 75th avenues and use westbound Thunderbird Road to enter southbound Loop 101 beyond closure. Note : Crews plan to reopen Loop 101 in sections as soon as possible as the work progresses.

(Agua Fria Freeway) (Oct. 2) for pavement sealing. : beyond closure. : Crews plan to reopen Loop 101 in sections as soon as possible as the work progresses. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive closed from 9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 29) to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) for maintenance. Detour : Alternate eastbound US 60 on-ramps are at Rural or Dobson roads. Note : Closures of the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive are scheduled from 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to 5 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 30) for city of Tempe water line repair project. Detours include southbound Rural or Dobson roads.

(Sept. 29) (Oct. 3) for maintenance. : Alternate eastbound US 60 on-ramps are at Rural or Dobson roads. : (Price Freeway) and (Oct. 3) (Oct. 30) for city of Tempe water line repair project. Detours include southbound Rural or Dobson roads. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) for freeway widening project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.